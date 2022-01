The Jordan girls’ basketball team is off to a terrific start under first-year coach Wesley Rosenbaum. The Panthers opened the season 11-1, their best start to a season in more than a decade, giving Jordan fans hope for a run in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, where their team will compete in the Division 3A bracket. Only seven other teams in that bracket have a record as good as Jordan.

