Returns are becoming more of a headache for retailers. According to a new report released on Wednesday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and data science company Appriss Retail, retailers expect more than $761 billion in merchandise sold last year to be returned by consumers. This accounts for an average of 16.6% of total U.S. retail sales, which soared to $4.583 trillion in 2021, the report said. The overall number is up from 2020, which saw a total return rate of 10.6% during the height of COVID-19. Still, online returns in 2021 are in line with recent years at an average of 20.8...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO