1/22/22 Purdue 7, Xavier 0

Nebraska reserve defensive tackle Jordon Riley entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound defender spent the past two seasons with the Huskers after transferring from Garden City (Kansas) Community College. Riley, a North Carolina native, was talked about as a potential starter when he first arrived on campus in the winter of 2020 and impressed early in spring ball that year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring ball and, when the Huskers finally got on the field in October, Riley was slowed by injuries.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO