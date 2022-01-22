ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/22/22 Purdue 7, Xavier 0

By Lichao Shen
The Purdue women's tennis team improved to 3-0 on the year with a dominant 7-0 win over Xavier at the Schwartz Tennis Center on Saturday. The clean sweep was Purdue's second in a row.

PURDUE (3-0) – 7, XAVIER (2-1) – 0

Singles

1. Csilla Fodor (PUR) def. Imani Graham (XU)- 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

2. Carmen Guevara Gallardo (PUR) def. Anna Roggenburk (XU)- 6-4, 6-2

3. Tara Milic (PUR) def. Kat Lyman (XU)- 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5

4. Juana Larranaga (PUR) def. Anna Smith (XU), 6-3, 6-2

5. Rut Galindo (PUR) def. Blessing Nwaozuzu (XU)- 6-1, 7-5

6. Seira Shimizu (PUR) def. Anne-Sophie Courteau (XU), 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

1. Csilla Fodor/ Tara Milic (PUR) def. Anna Roggenburk / Imani Graham (XU) – 6-4

2. Kat Lyman / Anne-Sophie Courteau (XU) def. Nathalia Wolf Gaspasin/ Rut Galindo (PUR) – 6-3

3. Carmen Guevara Gallardo/ Juana Larranaga (PUR). Anna Smith / Blessing Nwaozuzu – 7-6 (3)

