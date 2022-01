Two days after a fairly big triumph over the St. Louis Blues, the Calgary Flames (19-16-2, 44 points) hit the road for a pretty important back-to-back set of games. First up? The Columbus Blue Jackets (18-20-1, 37 points), a pretty young group that’s working through some growing pains right now. Can the Flames pick up another two points and avoid being spooked by the cannon that goes off whenever Columbus scores at home?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO