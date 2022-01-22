Somebody Needs to Bring These 5 Restaurants to Yakima Or Else

European Green Crabs are taking over vulnerable shellfish populations in Washington state (clams, scallops, and crabs) and Governor Inslee has issued an emergency order. I have never heard of a European Green Crab but it sounds kind of yummy. There are recipes for them all over YouTube. I don't think they would be allowed at Red Lobster or in a dish at Sea Galley in Union Gap (Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab Cakes, etc.). Green crabs are not that big so they probably wouldn't make a tasty snack but they are big enough to devour a ton of Washington state's clams, crabs, and scallops. They are such a menace that Governor Inslee has issued an emergency order to protect our sea populations from them!
Comments / 0