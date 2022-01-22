ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Somebody Needs to Bring These 5 Restaurants to Yakima Or Else

By Reesha On The Radio
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima has spoken and we are sick and tired of not having some of our favorite restaurants available in this town! We want them and we want them now. If only some entrepreneurial people with the guts to open a franchise and the cajones to launch our dreams had the capital...

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

4 WA State Restaurants (And One from The Dalles) Made Yelp’s TOP 100 List

Yelp is one of the many Treasures that we have to let us know whether or not the restaurant is good or bad. We can check the reviews, look at the pictures of the menu, and decide for ourselves whether or not we're going to go there. Recently, Yelp released their list of the top 100 restaurants in America, and FOUR (4) of those restaurants are right here in Washington state, and one is in The Dalles, which is only less than 2 hours away from Yakima!
THE DALLES, OR
107.3 KFFM

Captain’s Cod Company to Appear in Sunnyside Friday January 28th

Food, wonderful food! Friday's are made for treating yourself to something different and who doesn't love a traveling food truck?. Have you been able to catch Captain's Cod Company just yet? The beautiful blue food truck has been traveling all over Eastern Washington as of late. From Yakima to Ellensburg and tomorrow, Friday, January 28th, 2022, Sunnyside you're up!
SUNNYSIDE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Is Yakima Cowboy Country? A Rough Riding Radio Guy Wants To Know

West Valley, Wiley City, the Wenas, and Moxee are all home to horses...lots and lots of horses. In fact, Yakima sits smack-dab in the middle of two of the top ten rodeos in America. https://www.americanaffair.com/blog/top-10-rodeos-america/. With its beginnings dating back to 1923, this historic rodeo has gone from a local...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Hey Yakima Drivers Stay in Your Lane!

If you drive a vehicle you know there are laws you need to obey to avoid being ticketed and to avoid a crash. That's what local authorities are hoping to prevent through a friendly reminder about a law for drivers in the state. Police say many drivers don't stay in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Restaurants
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Covington, WA
107.3 KFFM

Everything is Going Up Including Your Yakima Commute

While winter gas prices are down in Yakima this week they're still up more than a dollar a gallon when compared to the same time last year. According to GasBuddy price reports average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, selling for an average of $3.81 per gallon today. Prices in Yakima are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Authorities Identify Suspect Shot by Yakima Police

Officials from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit have identified a man shot by police on Sunday in downtown Yakima as 21-year-old Moises Bello-Medina of Yakima. Yakima police have also identified the officers involved in the incident;. Officer Chris Taylor (15 years of experience) Officer Adam Schilperoort (8 years of...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

No Guns Found But Suspect is Behind Bars in Yakima

Yakima Police have arrested a man wanted for burglarizing the Washington State Fish and Wildlife offices on January 2 in Yakima. Police say he stole 19 firearms from the office. The suspect is charged with 19 counts of Theft of a Firearm. 29-year-old Alexander Stevens is being held in the...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
107.3 KFFM

Will More Funding Make Yakima a Safer Place?

The Yakima Police Department like police agencies around the country is hoping to attract more officers to the force this year. Last year 18 officers left the local department and 1 officer so far this year. Capt. Jay Seely says many left or took early retirement because of police reform laws passed by the state legislature.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Residents Gather Saturday For Big Event

Hundreds of people are expected to gather on Saturday during the annual Central Washington Walk for Life in downtown Yakima. The walk starts at 1:00 pm Saturday at Yakima's Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, at 9 South 8th Ave. People are encouraged to wear masks because of concerns about COVID-19.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Stolen Firearms Were In Evidence Vault in Yakima

Firearms stolen earlier this month from the State Department of Fish and Wildlife office in Yakima were being stored in an evidence gun vault says Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely. When the suspect entered the building he had access to the vault. He says when the suspect cut a hole...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffet Restaurants#Good Food#Vegan#Food Drink#Roadhouse
107.3 KFFM

Gobbling Green Crabs Wanted by WA State Authorities for Gorging on Our Seafood

European Green Crabs are taking over vulnerable shellfish populations in Washington state (clams, scallops, and crabs) and Governor Inslee has issued an emergency order. I have never heard of a European Green Crab but it sounds kind of yummy. There are recipes for them all over YouTube. I don't think they would be allowed at Red Lobster or in a dish at Sea Galley in Union Gap (Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab Cakes, etc.). Green crabs are not that big so they probably wouldn't make a tasty snack but they are big enough to devour a ton of Washington state's clams, crabs, and scallops. They are such a menace that Governor Inslee has issued an emergency order to protect our sea populations from them!
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

Not Feeling Well Yakima? Time to Order That Test Kit!

Today is the day you can order free at-home COVID-tests from a new state website, sayyescovidhometest.org. If you are one of the thousands of people who want a test kit you'll need to be patient. If you order a test kit be patient the state is short right now. State...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s First Killing of The New Year Still Unsolved

So far no arrest yet in the first killing of 2022 in Yakima. Detectives from the department's Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the homicide reported on Tuesday, January 11 at the Yakima Inn Hotel on North 1st Street. Police have yet to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Expensive High-End Premium Yakima Homes for Sale Right Now

If you have been dying to get a closer look at how those livin' the good life are doing, check out this list of 10 of the most high-end premium homes for sale in Yakima right now. The Yakima real estate market is pretty hot and I'm no expert but I would say now is a great time to buy a house. Some of the homes listed below have just had a price drop, too!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy