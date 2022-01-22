ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, NJ

Vigil held for woman struck, killed on White Horse Pike in Barrington

By Dave Kinchen
fox29.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARRINGTON, NJ. - Friends and family gathered Saturday evening to remember a woman who was struck and killed by a car on the White Horse Pike in Barrington, N.J. The...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barrington, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vigil#Dance#The White Horse Pike#Fox 29

Comments / 0

Community Policy