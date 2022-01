At PDC Q-School, five Dutchmen secured a Tour Card for the next two years. One of them in 23-year-old Dutch ace Kevin Doets, who currently resides in Sweden. Doets normally had to play in the first phase of Q-School. “But three days before the start I heard that the PDC had changed the regulations. The top-8 of the Development Tour, to which I belonged, went straight through to the final phase. In that final phase I had a bad first day, I was very nauseous and even had to throw up, perhaps because of the stress," he said to Darts Actueel.

