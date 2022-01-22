ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s junta on Saturday set up an 80-member council to act as a parliament during the country’s transition to elections, according to a decree read on the state broadcaster, following...

94.3 Jack FM

Malawi president changes finance minister in reshuffled cabinet

BLANTYRE (Reuters) – Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has changed the southern African country’s finance minister in a reshuffled cabinet, a government statement showed, with the post going to economist and former trade minister Sosten Gwengwe. Analysts say Gwengwe is a loyalist of Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party and...
POLITICS
AFP

Ousted Burkina president 'well,' says party source

Burkina Faso's ousted president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, "is physically well" and is being held by the army in a villa, a source in his party said on Wednesday. "President Kabore is physically well, but I cannot say anything about his state of mind," said a source in Kabore's People's Movement for Progress (MPP) party.
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

France says Mali standoff untenable, junta “out of control”

PARIS (Reuters) -France’s foreign minister said on Friday that a standoff with an “out of control” junta in Mali was untenable, and that Paris was discussing with partners how to adapt its operations to continue the fight against Islamist militants there. Tensions have escalated between Mali and...
EUROPE
AFP

Sudanese rally against UN bid to resolve post-coup crisis

Thousands of Sudanese pro-military protesters rallied Wednesday against a UN bid to resolve a political crisis in the country three months after a coup, an AFP correspondent reported. "We don't want external intervention in our country," protester Hamed al-Bashir told AFP outside the UN office.
PROTESTS
94.3 Jack FM

France targets groups, websites with expanded powers under anti-terror law

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government said this week it was closing down an activist-run media outlet and a Muslim website deemed at odds with “national values”, the latest in a series of steps that rights groups and lawyers say infringe on democratic freedoms. Following a violent...
EUROPE
94.3 Jack FM

Uganda’s president seeks to boost trade and rein in borrowing

KISOZI, Uganda (Reuters) – Uganda wants to curb its borrowing and boost exports in sectors such as meat and dairy as the East African country lifts restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, President Yoweri Museveni and government officials told Reuters. Uganda’s trade push follows several years of reduced Chinese...
ECONOMY
Politics
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
The Independent

At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt.At least, that's what Israeli law says.But when a group of settlers drove up to the site last week, they were waved through army checkpoints that were closed to Palestinian vehicles and arrived at a cluster of tents on the windy hilltop. There, dozens of settlers were studying in a makeshift yeshiva, or religious school.Empty wine bottles and bags of trash stood out for collection, the remains of a holiday feast attended by hundreds of...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ex-US senator Jeff Flake begins post as ambassador to Turkey

Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake formally stepped into his new position as U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday, after presenting his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flake is a former Republican lawmaker who endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 run for the White House He served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.He takes up the position at a difficult time for U.S.-Turkish relations. The long list of disagreements between the two NATO allies includes a rift over U.S. support for Kurdish...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY

