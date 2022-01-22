ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals counter Titans pressure with a quick strike to Ja'Marr Chase to set up another field goal

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
An early story of the AFC divisional round game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals is Tennessee’s ability to generate pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow. The Titans sacked Burrow on each of the Bengals’ first two possessions of the game, and as Cincinnati started their third, it sure looked like another sack was in the cards.

Instead, rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was off to the races:

As they do more than almost any other team, the Bengals align with Burrow alone in the backfield. The Titans show pressure up front, with seven defenders on the line of scrimmage. Rather than try and protect Burrow against all seven potential threats, Zac Taylor has his quarterback target Chase on the quick screen, hoping he can make a defender miss.

Chase does just that, skipping past cornerback Kristian Fulton, his former LSU teammate, for a huge gain into Titans’ territory.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, the Titans were not done sacking Burrow. They got to the Cincinnati quarterback two plays later, forcing the Bengals to settle for a field goal and a six-point lead.

Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie stock report: Ja’Marr Chase, Evan McPherson keep rising to the occasion

Someone needs to get these Cincinnati Bengals more ink for all the checkboxes they’re filling. In their first Divisional Round playoff game since the Curse of Bo Jackson began, the Bengals won on the road in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history against the Tennessee Titans. As the weeks go by, this team continues to prove that no stage is too big for them. The stage will only get larger this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to move past them and onto Super Bowl 56.
