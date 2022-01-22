ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derrick Henry takes Wildcat snap in for Titans touchdown

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmYUS_0dtARYcO00

Derrick Henry is back and he is back in the end zone.

The Tennessee Titans’ great running back returned from a foot injury that sidelined him for much of the season in the AFC Divisional Round game Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals/

A long pass from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown helped the Titans’ drive considerably and Henry took it the final 3 yards for the touchdown.

Overall, the march was 9 plays for 84 yards.

In a decision that could come back to haunt, Mike Vrabel decided to go for a 2-point conversion after Cincinnati was called for 12 men on the field before the PAT.

He switched from going for the PAT to trying for two and the Bengals stopped Henry short of the goal line.

The touchdown, however, tied the game at 6 in the second quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
Pride Publishing

Despite adversity, Titans RB Derrick Henry thankful for the journey in 2021

Derrick Henry’s 2021 season had a little bit of everything. The start was vintage Henry, as the Titans running back raced for an NFL-best 937 yards and ten touchdowns in the first eight games. Henry showed another level of toughness in Week 8, when he played through a broken...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bengals#Wildcat#American Football#Afc Divisional Round#Cbs#Https T Co 3uvv4e3bti#Cinvsten
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
AllTitans

Jeff Fisher a Head Coach Again

Jeff Fisher finally has another chance to be an NFL head coach. One of the NFL’s all-time leaders in wins – and losses – will lead the Michigan Panthers in the first season of the new United States Football League, which will begin play this spring. Fisher...
NFL
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady says Gisele Bundchen ‘deserves what she needs’ from him as a husband while discussing retirement

Tom Brady’s life has revolved around football for the last six months and, the athlete is ready to decompress. However, football fans are demanding answers to his possible retirement. The Buccaneers player is currently noncommitted to return in 2022 but, the 44-year-old has said in the past, he wanted to play until he was 45. As noted by DailyMail, he has one year and $25.4 million remaining on his contract, but it seems like Brady is thinking about what is best for his most important team- his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their children.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy