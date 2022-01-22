ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

ER Nurse Who Died Of COVID-19 Remembered, Honored

By Erika Lee
 8 days ago
Healthcare workers place their lives on the line every day to take care of members of our community and it is important that they are remembered and honored.

A treasured member of our healthcare community passed away last week from COVID-19. Stephanie Macklin was an ER nurse of over 20 years in Oklahoma.

"She was everybody's go to. If you didn't know what to do, Stephanie knew," Amanda Longoria, Stephanie's co-worker said. "She had her cubs in her ER. They called her Mama Bear."

Macklin was passionate about her job, and she loved her family more than anything

"She was our rock," Jessica and Morgan Weaver, Stephanie's daughters said. "Literally the heart of our family, it's hard right now."

Macklin treated COVID patients in the emergency room at SSM Health in Midwest City. Despite taking every health and safety precautions, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 late December and lost her battle to the virus weeks later.

Alexander West, a co-worker who cared for her in the ER, said she had a positive attitude all the way to the end.

"She said she didn't want to be anywhere else with any other nurses," West said. "Other than right there with family, where she was."

Macklin’s daughters say it’s hard losing their best friend, but the best way to honor her is to make sure she isn’t forgotten.

You can read more about her on the Hayes Funeral Home website here https://www.hayesfh.com/obituaries/print?o_id=7812736

