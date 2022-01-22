ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand to impose restrictions after Omicron community spread

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from...

Netherlands expected to ease COVID curbs despite record infections

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Dutch government is expected to announce on Tuesday it will allow restaurants, bars and theatres to re-open despite record numbers of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Ernst Kuipers are expected to announce the new rules at a news conference at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#South Island#Community Spread#Covid#Reuters
TheConversationCanada

Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire

In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it. Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes. But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
POLITICS
The Independent

RSPB calls for emergency shooting ban during bird flu outbreak

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has called for a temporary ban on shooting in area badly hit by bird flu as the UK faces its worst ever outbreak. The group said there should be a halt in activity on the Solway, an estuary stretching from Cumbria up to Dumfries and Galloway. Bird flu has been detected at more than 70 premises in the UK over the past few months in the UK’s largest outbreak to date. This has topped the previous record of 26 set the year before, which a senior government official told The Independent...
ANIMALS
kelo.com

Poland reports new daily record of 40,876 COVID cases

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported a record 40,876 new daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry said, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country. Authorities have said the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels not yet seen in Poland, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
kelo.com

Conferences comeback faces climate challenge

(Reuters) – The coronavirus may have transformed office life but it hasn’t altered the conference circuit. Event organizers are planning a return to in-person confabs as soon as the pandemic dissipates despite the environmental benefits of keeping things online. From airmiles and gas-guzzling shuttle buses to lake-sized quantities...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

93 potential graves found at Canada school site

An Indigenous community in Canada has identified nearly 100 "potential" graves at a residential school site, months after the discovery of hundreds of children's remains at former boarding schools rocked the country. The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) community said on Tuesday that a geophysical survey revealed "93 reflections" with characteristics "indicative of potential human burials" at the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school in British Columbia. Investigators "surveyed approximately 14 hectares of the broader 480-hectare site", which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Kamloops -- where the remains of 215 children were found in May. Since May, more than 1,000 anonymous graves have been found near former "Indian residential schools" run by religious groups, shedding light on a dark chapter in Canadian history and its policy of forced assimilation of First Nations people.
AMERICAS
kelo.com

Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian grocery startups are luring tech-savvy customers with the promise of deliveries within 10 minutes, sparking a boom in “quick commerce”, but heating up concerns about road safety as bike riders scramble to meet tight deadlines. Competition is already intense in India’s $600-billion...
FOOD & DRINKS
kelo.com

Magnitude 6 quake strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia- GFZ

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)
ENVIRONMENT
kelo.com

Italy eases travel from the EU as of February

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will ease COVID-19 restrictions for all visitors from European Union countries starting from Feb.1 , the health ministry said on Wednesday. Minister of Health Roberto Speranza has signed an order stating that travellers from EU countries will only need a “green pass,” it said in statement.
TRAVEL
kelo.com

U.S. should boost financing to Caribbean nations: Antigua PM

MIAMI (Reuters) – The United States should increase financing and aid to the Caribbean to help the region recover from the pandemic and cope with the growing impact of climate change, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in an interview. Countries in the region are facing unsustainable...
MIAMI, FL
The Daily Sun

Sheep or sheeps?

Hang out on the pier for more than a few minutes this time of year and you’ll probably see someone catch a disc-shaped silver-white fish with black stripes and strangely humanlike teeth. If you approach the angler and ask him what he’s just caught, he’ll probably say either “sheepshead” or “sheephead.”
FLORIDA STATE
kelo.com

Malaysia floods caused nearly $1.5 billion in losses – govt report

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Floods that had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks have caused an estimated 6.1 billion ringgit ($1.46 billion) in overall losses, a government report said on Friday. Dozens of people died while more than 120,000 were displaced after unusually heavy rain caused severe flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
kelo.com

Take Five: Hawks hover, doves in danger

(Reuters) – Hot on the heels of the Federal Reserve, British, euro area and Australian central banks are lining up to meet next week. The Bank of England is tipped to lift rates for the second time in less than two months. And as investors try to guess just how aggressive the Fed will get in its inflation fight, Friday’s U.S. jobs data will hog the spotlight.
BUSINESS
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: new omicron BA.2 variant signals caution

The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. The WHO alerted the public to a new version of Omicron, BA. 2, following its predecessor, Omicron BA.1. “The BA. 2 descendant lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations,...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern DELAYS her wedding as she puts New Zealand on Covid RED ALERT and brings back harsh restrictions after a cluster of nine Omicron cases were detected in the community

Jacinda Ardern will delay her own wedding after putting all of New Zealand on Covid Red Alert and bringing in harsh restrictions. The Prime Minister said from 11.59pm on Sunday night all residents will be subject to new restrictions after a cluster of Omicron cases were detected in the community.
PUBLIC HEALTH

