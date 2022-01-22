ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers divisional round preview

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rx52A_0dtAKltU00

The start of the postseason is finally here for the Green Bay Packers. Matt LaFleur’s team will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The winner will go on to play the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game next Sunday.

Here’s a full preview of the contest, with links to Packers Wire content on what to watch, key matchups, x-factors, the injury report and predictions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate Shares His Gut Feeling

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers organization is a massive question mark heading into the 2022 season. Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback indicated that he would make his decision before free agency out of respect for the Packers organization. But it’s still widely unclear what that decision will be.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Rams#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfc#Packers Wire
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Calls Broncos Trade Idea A ‘Death Sentence’ For Aaron Rodgers

There has been a lot of discussions already about where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could end up playing in 2022. Many rumors have been connecting him to the Denver Broncos. The Packers suffered another excruciating defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in their Divisional Round matchup and that could very well be the last time we see Rodgers don the green and gold.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers to interview pair of outside candidates for open offensive coordinator job

The Green Bay Packers would prefer to promote from within to replace Nathaniel Hackett, but the team is also preparing to go with an outside hire should the need arise. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers interviewed Los Angeles Chargers tight end coach Kevin Koger and will interview Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for the open offensive coordinator job.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

72K+
Followers
118K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy