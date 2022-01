SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Men’s Basketball team dominated the first half and then had a wakeup call in the second on Wednesday night (Jan. 26). After being up 19 points on visiting Hastings at halftime, the Concordia lead was cut to single digits late in the game. Ultimately the Bulldogs were able to prevail, winning by a final score of 82-68. Along with picking up its 11th conference win of the season, Concordia kept a 15-game home winning streak intact.

