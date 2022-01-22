ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Rangers on a roll, take down Wolves, 72-49

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yui2T_0dtABP6V00

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team took a tough loss on Monday night to Greenway.

Since then, the Rangers have been playing some of their best ball of the season, upsetting North Woods on the road on Wednesday before returning home on Friday to take down Ely, 72-49.

According to head coach Jeff Buffetta, the key to that has been the ball movement they’ve been playing with, both the amount and the quality.

“We’re playing hard and we’re starting to understand ball movement a little bit more,” Buffetta said after Friday’s game. “We’ve got a smart team and they’re starting to utilize the talents that we have and that’s good. As we learn to do that more, the guys are going to get the shots in the right spots.”

The Rangers were getting those shots early with Asher Zubich knocking down a three early in the game to get his night rolling. After a steal by Nik Jesch and a Zubich layup, Jesch pulled up from the short corner and knocked down a jumper to make it 7-2 in favor of MI-B.

The Rangers raced out to a 13-2 lead with Josh Holmes putting in a pair of buckets and Zubich hitting a jumper from the free throw line. The Timberwolves got their act together quickly though and worked their way back in the game starting with a three-pointer from Mason Davis.

A three from Riley Kerntz, a bucket from Davis in the post followed by a three from Joey Bianco and two threes from Harry Simons made it a one-point game for Ely, trailing MI-B 20-19.

Ely ran out of steam, however, and the Rangers took total control after that, scoring 17 of the last 21 points in the first half between the teams. Threes from Zubich and Jesch as well as a bucket from Cooper Salinas and a free throw from MiCaden Clines helped the Rangers close out the half leading 37-23.

Coming out in the second half, the Timberwolves switched to a triangle-and-2 defense with man defense on both Zubich and Jesch. Ely paid the price for the Decision with Holmes knocking down back-to-back threes early in the half to help increase the MI-B lead.

Limited to just six points in the first half, Bianco grabbed a few buckets for Ely to try and keep things close, but MI-B’s active defense and patience on offense meant the lead only grew from here.

After an Ely timeout with 13:47 to play, the Rangers led 48-32. The deficit grew to over 20 points with Zubich, Jesch, Salinas and Jeffrey Kayfes all scoring for MI-B before the reserves were put in with a few minutes left.

By the time the final horn rang, MI-B had earned the 72-49 win.

Jesch led all scorers in the contest with 20 points. Zubich and Salinas added 15. Josh Holmes chipped in with 10.

Bianco and Simons led the Timberwolves in the loss with 13 points each.

On his team’s loss, Ely head coach Tom McDonald said he knew the Rangers’ play style would give his squad trouble.

“They’re so good all the way around,” McDonald said. “They play well defensively, all of their guys can shoot, they’re athletic and they’re taller than us so I knew that we were in trouble. We got hot for a stretch in the first half but we ran out of gas. Their defense pushes us to expend so much energy on that end and then we’re trying to cover shooters on the other end.”

For the Rangers, the main defensive goal was to limit Bianco. Buffetta believes that mission was a success.

“He’s a pretty darn good player,” Buffetta said. “I think we handled him pretty well. The whole team is well coach and they always come in disciplined so we had to be patient and move the ball around if we wanted to get good shots and we did that.”

Committing 18 turnovers in the loss, McDonald says his squad will need to clean some things up offensively if they hope to stay competitive with tougher teams.

At times we get really sloppy with the ball,” McDonald said. “If we’re going to play with teams like this we have to be better with how we handle the ball. Against a team like this, there’s no way we can compete with 18 turnovers so we’ll have to button that up a little bit.”

Earning a pair of good wins later in the week after the loss on Monday, Buffetta says the team appears to be moving in the right direction.

“Monday was a little bit of a wakeup call for us. A solid Greenway team came here and exposed us to some of our weaknesses but we learned from it. Getting some good wins after that is nice.”

Ely will host Wrenshall on Tuesday while Mountain Iron-Buhl is set to host Eveleth-Gilbert that same night. In preparing for the Bears, Buffetta says his team will need to have a good day of practice come Monday.

“They kicked our butt last year so we have to come ready to work and be physical. They’re a big team so we have to be ready for that. Hopefully on Monday we’ll come prepared to work hard.”

Ely 23 26 — 49

MIB 37 35 — 72

Ely: Joey Bianco 13, Harry Simons 13, Mason Davis 7, Caid Chittum 3, Sammy Prijatel 3, Eddie Prijatel 3, Jason Kerntz 7; Three pointers: Bianco 1, Simons 3, Dacis 1, Chittum 1, S. Prijatel 1, E. Prijatel 1, Kerntz 1; Free throws: 6-11; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ DuChamp 3, Asher Zubich 15, Cooper Salinas 15, Mason Clines 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Josh Holmes 10, Nikolas Jesch 20, MiCaden Clines 1; Three pointers: DuChamp 1, Zubich 3, Holmes 2, Jesch 4; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Mason Clines.

