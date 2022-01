STILLWATER – Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced today the addition of Derek Mason as the new defensive coordinator for Cowboy football. Mason comes to Stillwater after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2021, the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014-20 and the defensive coordinator at Stanford during a stay from 2010-13. "After meaningful discussions with Coach Gundy these past few weeks about his vision for the program, it became apparent that leading the defense for the Cowboys was the right fit for me," Mason said. "I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they continue to build a winning culture of success, inclusion and integrity on and off the field."

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO