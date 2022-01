Even the most casual fan of the Detroit Red Wings knows that the pipeline to Motown more often than not goes through Sweden/Scandinavia. Players like Nicklas Lidstrom, Niklas Kronwall and Henrik Zetterberg represented Sweden with pride during their time with the Red Wings, and the current generation of Red Wings are continuing that trend. Even non-Swedish players such as Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno spent a season playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before making the jump to the NHL.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO