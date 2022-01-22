Rangers on a roll, take down Wolves, 72-49

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team may have lost to Mora 46-27 Friday at the Friday Night Live event at the high school gymnasium, but there were plenty of positives coming out of the match. The Mustangs struck early and often at the lower weights to build a nice lead, but the Bluejackets battled back later to make it close, and in the process, Hibbing got big wins from Bryson Larrabee and Thomas Hagen over a couple solid Mora wrestlers. ...

HIBBING, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO