Rangers on a roll, take down Wolves, 72-49

Giants, Timberwolves ski well at Duluth East Invite
DULUTH — Area Nordic skiers tackled both freestyle and classic pursuit races Friday at the Duluth East Invite hosted at the Snowflake Ski Center. It was another solid performance from the Ely Timberwolves with the girls taking second in their division (339 points) while the boys finished third (354 points). Mesabi East Area finished sixth in the boys race (305) while taking ninth in the girls race (235). ...
High energy performance carries Devils past Giants, 69-51
VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys’ basketball team had some players step up in a big way on Friday night as the Blue Devils beat visiting Mesabi East 69-51 in a Section 7AA contest. “It was a nice game for us tonight,” head coach Derek Aho said. “We played with energy out there and had some confidence where we needed it.” Mesabi East grabbed an early 2-0 lead when senior Kaid...
Kemp’s OT goal lifts Jackets past Superior
HIBBING — It looked like the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team had their game with Superior well in hand. After all, the Bluejackets had a 2-0 lead with under five minutes to play, they were outshooting the Spartans 2-to-1, and Hibbing/Chisholm was on the power play. That’s where things took a turn for the worse. ...
Hibbing holds strong against Mustangs despite loss
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team may have lost to Mora 46-27 Friday at the Friday Night Live event at the high school gymnasium, but there were plenty of positives coming out of the match. The Mustangs struck early and often at the lower weights to build a nice lead, but the Bluejackets battled back later to make it close, and in the process, Hibbing got big wins from Bryson Larrabee and Thomas Hagen over a couple solid Mora wrestlers. ...
Wolverines win final meet at Roosevelt pool
VIRGINIA — Friday evening marked the final varsity swim meet to be held at Virginia High School’s Roosevelt Natatorium with the Rock Ridge Wolverines playing host to International Falls and Proctor in a triangular. In the end, the Wolverines came away winners in 10 or 12 events as they cruised past the competition with 218 points. International Falls was second with 185, while Proctor finished third at 96. The Wolverines...
Hibbing makes its return to Breakdown Community Clash
HIBBING — Two years ago, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team took part in the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School, taking on Orono. Last year, the Clash was shut down due to COVID, but a year later, the Bluejackets were invited back to take part in the event. Hibbing will see a familiar foe when they take on Orono again, beginning at 12:15 p.m. today at...
McDonald hits 2,000th point as Bluejackets fall
ST. MICHAEL — Ayden McDonald hit another milestone, but the end result wasn’t what the Hibbing High School boys basketball team wanted. That’s because the Bluejackets couldn’t hit a shot in the first half, and Orono was red hot as the Spartans took control early and cruised to a 79-46 victory over Hibbing at the 2022 Breakdown Community Clash at the STMA Middle School West Gymnasium. After the Bluejackets took...
Wolverines ice Broncos, 7-0
VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team needed a boost to make up for some less than stellar hockey lately. The Wolverines took care of that on Thursday night when they unloaded 51 shots on the International Falls net and coasted to a 7-0 win. “There were a lot of good things out there tonight,” head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “We passed the puck around and set up some...
Bluejackets, Northern Stars hit the ice for more than a game
HIBBING — When the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team takes the ice today, they will be playing Duluth, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Hibbing Memorial Arena, but the game will have more meaning. That’s because the Bluejackets will be raising money for Hockey Fights Cancer. The event, which is chaired by Hibbing/Chisholm assistant coach Dana Lindstrom, will have silent auctions, raffle items and donations will be accepted. The...
Wolverines swim past Giants, 113-45
VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team won eight of 11 events on tap Tuesday to take down Mesabi East in the pool, 113-45. Rock Ridge grabbed wins from Leif Sundquist in the 200 freestyle (1:57.45) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.84), Aidan Hecimovich in the 200 individual medley (2:18.91), Nate Spiering in the 50 freestyle (23.38) and the 100 butterfly (59.42) and Bodi George in the 100 backstroke (1:03.77). ...
Cardinals silenced by Thunder 107-100
HIBBING — The last time the Fond du Lac Community College men’s basketball team traveled to Hibbing, the Thunder left town after a 114-98 loss. On Fond du Lac’s second trip to town, the Thunder had six players hit double figures en route to a 107-100 victory over the Cardinals in an MCAC Northern Division contest at Dick Varichak Gymnasium. What was the difference in performance? ...
Devils' shooters too much for 'Jackets, 74-52
VIRGINIA — The Hibbing girls’ basketball team found most of their success defensively Thursday night when they kept an eye on Virginia’s Rian Aune. Their biggest problem, however, was letting Aune get out of their sights as the Blue Devils senior managed to slip away while pouring in 34 points and knocking down eight three-pointers to lead Virginia past the Bluejackets, 74-52. The Devils ran out to an early 6-0...
‘Jackets lapse hands game to Spartans, 83-55
SUPERIOR — For 17 minutes, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team had things well in hand. The Bluejackets were leading Superior 34-30, they were playing comfortably and competing well. All it took was one minute at the end of the first half to change everything around. The Spartans would outscore Hibbing 8-0 in that...
Roosevelt Pool welcomes its final swimmers as Wolverines host meet
VIRGINIA — Virginia High School’s Roosevelt Natatorium has stood the test of time. From housing multiple state meets over 80 years ago, to being the home of the 15-time state champion girls team between 1924-41 to now where it’s been the home of Rock Ridge boys and girls swimming until the completion of the pool on the new campus. Today, the Roosevelt Natatorium will host its last varsity swim meet...
A noteworthy milestone
This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Ronald Gornick of Chisholm. He passed away recently. Mr. Gornick served in the Minnesota National Guard (Company C). He was deployed overseas and sent to the frontlines as a squad leader of the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the first Cavalry Division in Korea. Mr. Gornick was wounded and spent three months in a hospital. He was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart,...
ABOUT
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.comhttps://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//
