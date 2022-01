The American singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away this week at the age of 74, and tributes and shared memories have been coming in from fans and friends alike. Of course, Meat Loaf was an interesting guy with a long, illustrious career that spanned nearly six decades and moved millions of albums, so some of the stories are highly colorful. For example, we learned that Meat Loaf claimed his car was commandeered by a secret service agent during the JFK assassination. He also told people that he once gave a ride to a hitchhiker who turned out to be noted murderer Charles Manson. And those are weird stories! But one tale that's been circulated as a tribute of sorts is truly beyond the pale.

