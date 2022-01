Drilling activity gained momentum near the January mid-point, crossing the 600 barrier this past week. Oilfield services company Baker Hughes, which has been tracking the rig count weekly since 1940, said the US count rose by 13 rigs to 601 for the week. That’s 228 more than the 373 reported in early January 2021. It’s also the biggest gain in three months, though the count is more than a quarter below pre-pandemic highs.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO