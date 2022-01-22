ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princess Review – Sundance 2022

By Nathan McVay
heyuguys.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life of Princess Diana has been explored heavily in TV and film over the past few years and that is to be understood as we approach the 25th anniversary of her death. When it was announced that there would be a Sundance documentary about the tragic figure one might have...

www.heyuguys.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: Piggy Review

It’s the height of summer in a scenic Spanish village, and Sara (Laura Galán) should be out soaking up the sun and swooning over crushes like other teens her age. Instead, she spends her days hidden away in the family butcher shop, trying to keep raw meat from oozing on her textbooks.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘La Guerra Civil’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Never underestimate the ability of a group of people — whether it’s politics, race or a love of Jedi knights that unites them — to create internal conflict despite their common cause. So it is that La Guerra Civil, about the 1996 bout between legendary boxer Julio César Chávez and rising star Oscar De La Hoya, becomes the tale of a Mexican and Mexican-American fan base who decided that the new kid, despite being raised in a Spanish-speaking Los Angeles home by two Mexican immigrants, wasn’t Mexican enough to take the place of their hero. Telling the story exactly as we’d...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mission’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Not everything I know about the logistics of Mormon missions comes from the musical The Book of Mormon — but enough of what I know comes from Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s Broadway smash that throughout Tania Anderson’s documentary The Mission, I broke into “I Believe” on more than a few occasions. It happens that The Book of Mormon is actually a good deal more specific about Mormon beliefs and practices than The Mission, which is either going to make you more or less interested in The Mission. The documentary is closer to Boys State with a faint whiff...
RELIGION
flickeringmyth.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival Video Review – Fresh

Fresh feels like Sundance picked this movie right for me. With elements of American Psycho, Ex Machina, and Promising Young Woman sprinkled throughout; this feels tailor-made for my sensibilities. It all comes together with Mimi Cave’s brilliant direction of Lauryn Kahn’s script, a pair that I will need to see more of in the future.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tantura’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Breaking the silence over a little known and highly debated incident marking the creation of Israel, Alon Schwarz’ eye-opening documentary Tantura revisits events that took place in the coastal Palestinian village during the spring of 1948, when soldiers from the IDF allegedly killed several hundred innocent civilians as they drove them from their homes at the height of the Arab-Israeli War. The killings, whose veracity has been disputed, were first exposed by historian Teddy Katz for a master’s thesis he submitted to Haifa University in 1998, with hundreds of hours of recorded interviews providing background evidence. But as Scharwz’s film reveals,...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Cha Cha Real Smooth Review – Sundance 2022

The greatest of films mirror life. They capture the events and realties of the world, but also the emotional ride that is existence. A perfect movie, like a full life, will make you experience the highest of highs, but the crushing depths of lows. Cha Cha Real Smooth is this...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Resurrection Review – Sundance 2022

When pressing play on a Sundance film you can never be sure what you’re in for. Some films can catch you by surprise with their quality, message, and, unpredictability. Some films can just absolute shock you. Resurrection is one of those movies. Resurrection is a psychological horror/thriller that left...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Carey Williams’ ‘Emergency’

What if there was more to the Goldilocks story? Picture this: when the three Bears (who are in college) get home, Goldilocks has eaten all the porridge, got drunk, and is now passed out on the living room floor. However, instead of doing something about it, they drive around town for hours arguing about whether they take her to the hospital or leave her on the front doorstep of a frat house because they fear police retaliation. I’ve just summed up director Carey Williams’ new film Emergency which had its debut at the Sundance Festival on opening night in the U.S. Dramatic...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Free Chol Soo Lee, The Exiles, The Princess

Julie Ha and Eugene Yi's extraordinarily moving "Free Chol Soo Lee," the best documentary I've seen from this year's US Documentary competition, gifts many things to its title subject, including the idea of being truly seen. A great life is never a perfect one, and “Free Chol Soo Lee” celebrates this with a loving portrait of a man who was not a hero. He was much more that.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Last Flight Home’: Sundance Review

Two-time Sundance winner Ondi Timoner takes an unflinching look at her father’s decision to end his life. Anyone with an elderly parent faces tough choices on what to do for the best. Ondi Timoner’s deeply personal, immensely moving Last Flight Home strikes an instant chord as she documents her ailing father’s desire to end his life. A loving portrait of her father and the family who supports him takes a real emotional hold and seems guaranteed to provoke discussions on what constitutes a good death and who gets to decide.
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

FRESH – Sundance 2022 Review

Mimi Cave’s debut film FRESH shows the jaded Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) scrolling through an endless sea of faces on dating apps and sitting through a mind-numbing first date, but just when all hope seems lost, she meets the awkward but charming Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a grocery store. Noa...
MOVIES
AFP

'Immersive' Princess Diana documentary opens Sundance

An "immersive" Princess Diana documentary offering an "origin story" for the British royal family's latest woes was among the opening night movies at the online Sundance film festival Thursday. "Our instinct was... to go back in a sense of what we've always thought of as the 'origin story', and see what we could learn about what has happened subsequently through the story of Diana."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Navalny’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Storytellers spent decades populating Cold War dramas with cold-hearted Russian dictators and the shady spies and assassins in their employ only to have Vladimir Putin rise to power and render all those fictionalized archetypes redundant, if not obsolete. If Tom Clancy or John le Carré fabricated the events depicted in Daniel Roher’s documentary Navalny, you’d think it was too on-the-nose. As it stands, Roher’s unsettling film is at least as sad as it is pulse-pounding; 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union this is what democracy looks like in Russia (all with the backdrop that the United States isn’t...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aftershock’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A pregnant Black woman walks into a hospital prepared to give birth. She is excited and, maybe, a bit nervous. The doctors on call successfully deliver her baby. She leaves the maternity ward with her new child. A few weeks later, she dies. A pregnant Black woman walks into a hospital prepared to give birth. She is thrilled, glowing and a bit nervous. Her previous doctor’s appointments didn’t leave her confident about the kind of care she would receive. Bad feelings persist, but she tries to shake them off. The doctors on call deliver her baby. Hours later, the woman dies. A...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Descendant’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Descendant, Margaret Brown’s impressionistic documentary about the last known slave ship to arrive on America’s shores and its legacy in an historic Alabama community, is an achievement. The capacious and riveting film arrives at an unsettling moment in U.S. politics: Across the country, historical suppression is being recodified while parents and politicians debate what the next generation will remember of the nation’s past. Brown’s film — generously guided by its subjects — humbly offers a reminder of what is really at stake. The Clotilda docked in Mobile, Alabama, in 1860, decades after it was illegal to continue importing enslaved people and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Territory’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Focusing on what the filmmakers call “an island of rainforest surrounded by farms,” The Territory is a striking first feature for cinematographer Alex Pritz, as well as a notable collaborative work. Its producers include Darren Aronofsky, and its subjects, the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people of Brazil, helped make the film. The documentary’s title refers to a 7,000-square-mile region in the Brazilian state of Rondônia, sovereign land of the Uru-eu-wau-wau and other Indigenous groups. With a profound connection to the land, animals and rivers, they’ve lived there for generations, but it wasn’t until 1981 that their first contact with the outside world occurred....
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Romola Garai on directorial debut Amulet, exploring the horror genre & on the notion of forgiveness

Romola Garai has been illuminating the screen for several years now, as one of Britain’s best working-actors, and is now presenting her very first feature from behind the lens: Amulet. Starring Imelda Staunton, Carla Juri and Alec Secareanu, it’s a psychological horror movie that explores a whole myriad of themes, such as PTSD, violence against women, the notion of forgiveness, and containing evil within the world.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Sundance 2022: 5 Chilling Takeaways From The Princess

Almost 25 years after her death, Princess Diana's life story is being revisited once again. Directed by Ed Perkins, The Princess — which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival — uses old interviews and news footage to recount pivotal moments in Diana's public life, including her highly publicized divorce from Prince Charles and her fatal 1997 car accident in Paris. The documentary is structured without any explanations or talking heads, letting viewers see Diana's life play out on screen just like the world did at the time. In using this "immersive approach," Perkins aims to reframe Diana's story and "offer something new to the conversation we are still having about Diana all these years later."
MOVIES

