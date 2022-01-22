ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sometimes It Is Better 'To Let Sleeping Dogs Lie'

Voice of America
 6 days ago

And now, Words and Their Stories, from VOA Learning English. Sometimes the best way to deal with a problem is to face it head on. But sometimes … it is not. In some cases, it can be a good idea to give a problem or a difficult situation time and...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawtracks.com

Does your dog like to sleep on their back? There’s a good reason why

Whether during playtime, mealtime, or naptime, our dogs keep us entertained. Even in their sleep, a pup’s sweet and silly antics are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. If you’ve ever seen your dog sleeping soundly while spread out on their back, you know what we’re talking about.
PETS
Mic

Want to sleep better? Try out these things ASAP

We’ve all been there. Those long nights when no matter what you try, you can’t seem to get comfortable. When counting sheep and drinking warm milk and any other old wives’ tales you fall back on just isn’t getting the job done. The good news? It doesn’t have to be like that. There are a number of ways you can make your bedroom the most comfortable place ever, and ways that you can make your nighttime routine the most relaxing part of your day, so it’s easy to settle in and get to snoozing. The items listed here will help you do all this, and they’re readily available on Amazon so you can try them out ASAP. And don’t fret, none of them will break the bank either.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeping Dogs#Their Stories#Voa Learning English
The Daily South

Is My Dog Sleeping Too Much?

If you started working from home in recent years, you may have been surprised to find out just how much of the day your pup spends snoozing away. It's enviable. And according to Dr. George Melillo, Co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer of Heart + Paw, it's completely normal. He says a dog typically spends about half the day sleeping or resting. Yep—12 to 14 hours of pure rest and relaxation.
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Let Your Pet Sleep in Your Bed?

Madeleine Burry is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor, covering health, parenting, and wellness. She's written for many online publications, including Health, Prevention, Women's Health, What To Expect, and Apartment Therapy. Previously, she was the associate managing editor for Parents.com, and a managing editor for Scholastic's parenting site. If you crave...
BROOKLYN, NY
Norwalk Hour

This Mask Can Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep

As an entrepreneur, you know the importance of a good night's sleep. You can't operate at your peak performance if you haven't slept well in a few nights, which makes it far easier to fall into decision fatigue or make mistakes. And yet, many entrepreneurs still struggle to sleep well. If the primary reason you can't get a good night's sleep is because you or your partner struggle with snoring, it's time to nip it in the bud. The Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask can help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Salon

Would dogs be better off without us?

This may be a difficult question to consider if you live with a dog, love dogs, and find beauty in the enduring loyalty of the human-dog partnership. If you are reading this book with a dog curled up next to you on the couch or on her fluffy dog bed, happily licking peanut butter out of a Kong, this question might even be too painful to contemplate: How would my dog survive, naked and afraid, set adrift in a frightening new reality, without me to keep her safe? Yet try to imagine for a few moments not only what your dog might lose, but also what she might gain. Better yet, think about the whole range of individual dogs who currently share the planet with humans and consider the potential losses and the potential gains of having the world to themselves. And think about dogs who might come after the transition, who have never known life with humans. Maybe dogs as a species would have a better go of things on a planet that they didn't have to share with people, if the 20,000-year-long domestication experiment—which, arguably, has had its problems—were called off once and for all.
PETS
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
963kklz.com

For Better Sleep, Paint Your Bedroom

According to some experts, if you’re looking to get better sleep, it can be done by simply painting you bedroom! Come to find out on The Mike & Carla Morning Show it also depends on the color you paint your room. What are your habits in the morning?. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Herald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: Sometimes inexpensive in better

There are times when the old adage "you get what you pay for" doesn't hold up. Sometimes the less expensive option turns out to be best. Dear Mary: Does anyone make a decent, simple, reliable pop-up toaster? I don't need it to do anything but make evenly toasted toast!. --...
LIFESTYLE
FanSided

This pineapple dog bed lets your pup channel their inner SpongeBob

Who lives in a pineapple not under the sea? Well our dogs now can thanks to this Pineapple Dog Bed available from Chewy’s website!. Whether you love SpongeBob because you grew up with him or you just have a thing for pineapples, you might be looking for some inspiration to bring that love into your home. And especially into your home for your dog to enjoy!
PETS
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
The Independent

Foetus in first ever pregnant Egyptian mummy was preserved as it ‘pickled’ in woman’s body, say scientists

The foetus discovered in the first-ever example of an embalmed pregnant Egyptian mummy was preserved as it “began to pickle” within the decomposing woman, scientists say.In April last year, researchers in Warsaw, Poland, found the first and only known case of a pregnant ancient Egyptian mummy that for decades was thought to be a male priest from the first century BCE.The woman likely died between 26 and 30 weeks of pregnancy, according to the study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, which raised further questions on how tissues from the unborn child were preserved in the mummy, and...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy