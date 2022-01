Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has announced that it will be returning to Lafayette this year with two festivals, instead of one. This year’s festival theme is “Le Grande Retour” or “The Great Return” which promises to bring Cajun and Creole music and an immersive cultural experience with South Louisiana cuisine, crafts, and workshops to Lafayette is going to do just that and much more this year. That is just what will happen with one festival happening in March of 2022 and again in October 2022.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO