young thug.jpg

The pressures of the music marketplace are not often conducive to respecting real-life tragedy. When an artist unexpectedly passes, there’s a demand to hear their musical last words, both from listeners who wanted more time with a person they love and from cynical industry forces. On one end of the spectrum are the verging-on disrespectful posthumous albums of Pop Smoke, stitched together from scraps of low-fidelity vocal stems; on the other, the tribute that Lil Peep’s family has paid to him by bringing his early work to streaming services and clearing samples instead of excessively mining unreleased material.
Well, I’m not okay after seeing the lineup for When We Were Young: My Chemical Romance and Paramore top the single-day Las Vegas festival that features just about every emo-pop act from the early 2000s. Seriously, we’re not kidding: Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, AFI,...
Young Thug is one of the most recognizable stars in the rap world right now. From his looks to his voice, Thug is someone who has always set himself apart from his peers. His unique style has ultimately allowed him to be one of the most successful artists in the game and moving forward, fans cannot wait to see what else he is able to do with his sound and movement.
Comments / 0