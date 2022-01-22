Google’s Stock: $3,470 Price Target From BofA

The stock price of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and neurodegenerative disease – increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Vaccinex announcing that the company entered into a stock purchase agreement before the market close on January 27, 2022, with a syndicate of new and existing investors for a private placement of 5,945,943 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.11 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.6 million. The private placement is expected to close on January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. No warrants, derivatives, or financial covenants are associated with the purchase agreement.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO