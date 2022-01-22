ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Janson Knew “Bye Mom” Would Connect With Fans

Cover picture for the articleEven before Chris Janson’s current single hit country radio, he knew there was something special about “Bye Mom.”. Chris shares, “I was playing it for the fans before was on the radio and so I was seeing the real reaction whether it was going to work or not you know by...

