Music

Nico Padden’s “The Last Time” showcases a no-nonsense outlook

gratefulweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNico Padden is a one-woman folk-rock riot. It’s a statement fully supported by her new album, Pirate Queen (Jan. 28), which celebrates the strength of the fierce, brave women in her life – including herself. “The Last Time,” out today, is a no-nonsense breakup song, a battle cry of sorts that...

www.gratefulweb.com

Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS
College Media Network

‘Dawn FM’ showcases The Weeknd’s new sound

The Weeknd returned to the music scene with an exciting new album “Dawn FM”, increasing his discography to now eight albums. “Dawn FM” blended the sound of his seventh album “After Hours” along with his fifth “Beauty in the Madness” with some hints of his “Starboy” flair creating a new sound altogether.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Take A Walk In The Woods With Abigail Lapell’s Intimate New Song “Pines”

Conveying a moment in time, a vision in nature, or a fleeting feeling in a way that others can understand and relate to their own lives is the ultimate recipe for writing timeless, well-loved songs. When Toronto indie-folk artist Abigail Lapell sat down at the piano to write her newly-released tune “Pines,” she checked off each and every one of those boxes. Inspired by a songwriting residency in the Rockies, “Pines” captures the intimacy of walking alone through the woods, spellbound, surrounded by frozen mountain vistas, accented by a contagious melody falling somewhere between the stylings of Neil Young and early Cat Power. “Pines” transcends being a just song about Lapell’s time in the forested mountains—it’s a song sung to them and for them. In a perfectly complementing music video, “Pines” was brought to life visually with hand-drawn graphite animations by Columbian illustrator and director Tatiana Vaca. Today, Big Takeover premiered the song and video calling it “mystical and stunning.” Big Takeover continued their praise for Lapell who stated, “It’s certainly no minor feat when an artist wins English Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, enraptures throngs of concertgoers at Americanafest in Nashville – and converts yet more new fans while traipsing through Europe. But somehow Lapell has managed to do exactly that.” Fans can watch the beautifully orchestrated video for “Pines” today at this link and pre-order or pre-save Lapell’s upcoming album Stolen Time ahead of its April 22nd release right here.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Bound for Peaches to play The Fox Theatre - May 13th, 2022

Bound for Peaches is an incredible group of talented musicians gathering together to pay tribute to an era of music that has touched each of them in a very unique way. The Allman Brothers have played an integral role in American music and paved the way for so many memorable bands. Additionally, they gave birth to the amazing group Tedeschi Trucks that still remains a pinnacle of Americana Rock music in the present day. It's an honor to the following musicians to pay tribute to these two giants...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Nico Padden’s ‘Pirate Queen’ Celebrates The Fierce, Strong Women in Her Life

NEW YORK — January 27, 2022 — Nico Padden is a one-woman folk-rock riot. It’s a statement fully supported by her new album, Pirate Queen (out tomorrow, Jan. 28), which celebrates the strength of the fierce, brave women in her life – including herself. The nine-song collection, drawn both from personal experience as well as extensive reading about real pirate queens from history, is about taking back the crown that is rightfully yours, even if by slightly unorthodox means.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Ellanora DellErba's new album Lost to a Coastline out now

Ellanora DellErba has a new Americana folk/singer songwriter album titled: Lost to a Coastline. Ellanora is on a non-profit label: Global Change Media in AZ that supports a better world. They support musicians, the arts, the wellness of others and they even have an amazing hospice program. I have never seen and or heard anything quite like it before and its impressive.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
gratefulweb.com

Brad Barr (The Barr Brothers, The Slip) Shares Haunting Video For New Single

Brad Barr - the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of The Barr Brothers and The Slip - shared the haunting video for his new single "TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTEEN." The track is the latest song to release from The Winter Mission, Barr's brand new instrumental solo guitar album releasing on January 21st through Secret City Records. Directed and filmed by his wife Brigitte Henry, Barr stated, "One of the most rewarding aspects of releasing this record is the opportunity to collaborate again with my wife, multi-media artist Brigitte Henry, who designed the cover art for this new album. Her touch is unmistakable and has played an important role in the Montreal arts and music community for the last two decades. Her process is always about discovering a new analogue approach to explore and reveal the mysteries of the natural world. So when she suggested that, for this video, we take a walk in the forest with a cluster of old audio tape, a piece of string, and a flying camera, I put my boots on."
gratefulweb.com

David Jameson’s Country Noir Record Tall Dark Pines Out Today

Jameson’s varied past—a continent-hopping world traveler and corporate consultant turned songwriter—influences his musical output but not in the way one might first assume. A trip to China while in college began with a few open sets at local pubs and ended with a series of national Chinese singing competitions where he performed in Mandarin. In one of those competitions, fashioned after American Idol, David found himself in second place. At this point, David had to decide whether to continue singing or finish his engineering degree at Northwestern University. Much to the delight of his mother, he chose the latter. Post-college, Jameson took a job with international management consulting firm, McKinsey, which sent him to Malaysia where he spent time working and immersing himself in local cultures and languages across South East Asia, Latin America, and Europe. The wanderlust suited him, and more importantly, it inspired him.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

J2G LIVE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF DANCE PARTY TIME MACHINE

J2G Live is proud to announce the return of its most popular show, Dance Party Time Machine. Join us on Friday, March 18th, at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, as we take fans on a journey through the greatest dance party hits of all time. From rock 'n' roll's roots through classic soul and R&B to disco, funk, 80's pop, 90's hip-hop, and the club bangers and party anthems of today, nothing is out of reach. With the last four DPTM shows selling out, fans won't want to wait to get their ticket to ride on the Dance Party Time Machine.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
gratefulweb.com

Sara Jean Kelley's Unapologetic "I Am The Ocean" Out Now

Singer, songstress and guitarist Sara Jean Kelley releases the video for her song, “I am the Ocean” directed by Thomas Chi. The video finds Sara alone in a wood paneled living room, meditating and then rising from her stillness to destroy everything in the room. “Shortly after recording...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Richard Thompson's Classic Rarity Album "(Guitar, Vocal) A Collection Of Unreleased And Rare Material 1967-1976 To Be Reissued On Vinyl For 45th Anniversary"

Richard Thompson’s 1976 album of (at the time) career-spanning retrospective unreleased recordings – (Guitar, Vocal) A Collection Of Unreleased and Rare Material 1967-1976 – will be reissued on double 180-gram vinyl March 25th via Island/UMe in celebration of its 45th anniversary. The album, which features tracks from his time with the Fairport Convention, music recorded with his ex-wife Linda Thompson and as a solo artist, is available to pre-order now: https://UMC.lnk.to/RichardThompsonUnreleasedAndRare.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Dark Star Jubilee 2022 Lineup Announced

Today, the torch-bearing Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra announces the lineup for their ninth annual Dark Star Jubilee music festival. Produced by All Good Presents, the event was created as a band-curated continuation of the ongoing celebration of the music of the Grateful Dead, the Dark Star Jubilee has become a Midwest tradition for kicking off the summer season with three-nights of music, camping and community. Happening May 27 - 29, 2022 at Legend Valley Concert Venue and Campground in Thornville, Ohio, approximately 30 miles east of Columbus, Ohio.
THORNVILLE, OH
gratefulweb.com

Tody Castillo Announces New Album ' Old Rodriguez'

Austin-based songwriter Tody Castillo announces a new record entitled Old Rodriguez will be released on April 8 via Strolling Bones Records. Castillo produced the album himself and recorded the songs with Grammy Award-winning engineer Steve Christensen (Steve Earle, Robert Ellis, Khruangbin, Paul McCartney). He’s released a video for the first single, “March for Miles,” a narrative, guitar-lead track inspired by his grandfather’s time as a glider volunteer in the South Pacific during WWII.
AUSTIN, TX

