Fleeing Portland DUII suspect crashes; hospitalized with victims

UPDATE: Suspect identified in early Saturday crash in Southeast Portland that resulted in numerous charges.

A driver has been charged with numerous crimes after fleeing Portland police and crashing into another vehicle early Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Alejandro R. Velazquez, 19. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:42 a.m. on Jan. 22, two East Precinct officers were stopped at a red light at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street when a driver in a white 2007 BMW 328i sedan going southbound on 122nd Avenue ran a red light. The officers activated their police overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop for the violation.

Police said the driver immediately sped up, indicating he did not intend to pull over as required by law. The officers did not pursue, and turned off their overheads and slowed down.

Despite no police officers pursuing, the driver continued at a high rate of speed southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue. Then, at Southeast Powell Boulevard, the driver ran another red light and collided with a white 2015 Nissan Altima sedan going eastbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

The impact caused the BMW to roll several times and land in a nearby parking lot on its wheels and catch fire. Responding officers saw there was a passenger stuck in the burning car.

An officer climbed into the driver's side to clear enough debris to free the passenger's legs. They were able to pull the patient free and moved him away to a safer area. Another officer used fire extinguishers on the burning car. It seemed to slow the flames but did not put them out.

Other responding officers saw the suspect driver running from the BMW. They caught up and arrested him.

Portland Fire & Rescue and AMR paramedics arrived and initiated firefighting and patient care. The driver and only occupant of the Nissan, a 25-year-old male, went to the hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old male passenger was also removed from the BMW.

Velazquez was not badly hurt but also was transported to a hospital by ambulance as a precaution. He was discharged and, after an investigation, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is charged with: Assault in the Third Degree (2 counts), Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, Attempt to Elude on Foot, Reckless Endangering (2 counts), Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver-Injury, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Reckless Driving.