Roger Stone Rips 'Despicable' Trump Ally Jason Miller, Accuses Him of 'Lying'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president. The panel is demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly pushed Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the election. Epshteyn called the committee illegitimate and its efforts part of a “witch hunt” against Trump and his supporters. The others who were subpoenaed did not respond to messages seeking comment.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO