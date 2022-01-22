ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Stone Rips 'Despicable' Trump Ally Jason Miller, Accuses Him of 'Lying'

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 6 days ago
That followed podcaster Joe Rogan accusing Gettr, the alternative to Twitter headed by Miller, of inflating follower...

John Obrien
5d ago

That is 2 Men who are on the wrong side of American Democracy and the Constitution. Both of them have problems with telling the truth. Stone is convicted of lying to the Federal Government. Trump pardoned him for his loyalty. Miller claims to be a staunch supporter of moral and Family. Yet he had a child out of wedlock and is a married man. This is Donald Trump’s loyal following who support his Doctrine of Destroying American Democracy and the Constitution to the United States. This is what the Trump Supporter Sycophants Respect as their leader and his loyal spokesmanship. Miller thinks he can put a spin on Trump’s On the Far Right Doctrine and Roger Stone as Trump’s right hand Hatchet Man. Both are of the same mold. The Gutter of Washington Swamp of Corrupt Politics.

SteveNC
5d ago

2 thinks 1) why doesn't Stone admitted if Trumps lips are moving he is lieing? 2) How can any platform Trump uses have the word "truth" in it?

Lucky Phelps
5d ago

I expect a line of communication (and thus conspiracy) between stone, the oathers and 45**. the idea that 45** didnt stay on top the plans is laughable.

MSNBC

Trump White House had Hannity, Fox News in the palm of its hands. Literally.

The Jan. 6 select House committee on Thursday revealed text messages that show Fox News host Sean Hannity played a more direct role in crafting the Trump administration's response to the attempted insurrection than previously known. The committee included the texts in a letter requesting testimony from Ivanka Trump, a...
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
KDWN

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president. The panel is demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly pushed Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the election. Epshteyn called the committee illegitimate and its efforts part of a “witch hunt” against Trump and his supporters. The others who were subpoenaed did not respond to messages seeking comment.
