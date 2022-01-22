ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

High Kick Your Way Into This Hudson Valley Hallmark Movie

By Jess
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over again in the Hudson Valley. A Hallmark Christmas movie will be taking over the streets of Dutchess County in the next few weeks. The Hudson Valley is no stranger to movies and television shows filming in the area. In...

Hudson Valley Post

New Paltz Alumni Produce Out of This World Pine Bush Documentary

The Hudson Valley is rich in history. Whether it be historic or unexplained, the Hudson Valley embraces everything that makes it home. One of the most popular urban legends or unsolved mysteries that surrounds the Hudson Valley has always been its relationship with UFOs. There have been many television shows and podcasts to spotlight strange events that have been reported in the area, but now a group of filmmakers is taking a deeper, more serious look as to how these encounters have affected some of our neighbors.
PINE BUSH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Top 10 Go-To Happy Hours in the Mid-Hudson Region

Has anyone else worked in a restaurant before? I worked at two back in college. I was always surprised that the 4pm-6pm crowd could be crazier than the dinner crowd. Of course, that has to do with two words: "happy hour." Oh yes, it is 5 o'clock somewhere! People take their happy hours very seriously: They just get off work, they want to unwind, and they want to have a good time with their coworkers and friends. And when the weather was nice, forget about it! The place would be swarming with people! Frankly, I don't blame them. I was raised on Jimmy Buffett music, so I am well aware of the Parrot Head lifestyle. We have so many great places in the Mid-Hudson Region to waste away again in Margaritaville, especially right on the Hudson River itself.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Several Hudson Valley Restaurants Breaking Styrofoam Ban Law

Several Hudson Valley restaurants are breaking the law and could face serious fines. A ban of polystyrene packaging went into effect in the Hudson Valley and all of New York State on January 1. The law specifically states that businesses can no longer use styrofoam containers for to-go or delivery orders in New York State.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

For Rent: Live Like an Oscar-Winner in the Hudson Valley’s “Rubber House”

Scrolling through million-dollar Zillow listings and living vicariously through the rich and famous has become a national pastime. But what about if you could actually stay in one of those unbelievable mansions? Thanks to Airbnb, you can. Currently listed not far from where I grew up in Accord, NY in Ulster County, is your opportunity to stay in one of the most uniquely designed homes in the entire Hudson Valley that has been home to creatives from all walks of life, including an Oscar-winning actor. Who was the star? The listing declines to name-drop, but let's just say you saw him in a recent Marvel blockbuster and I'll spill the beans a little later. First let's check out this amazing space.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Snow Fleas Invade Frozen Harriman Waterfall

I can't be alone here, but I had no idea snow fleas existed. Yes, you read that right. Snow Fleas. Facebook user Alexandar Blanc shared a photo in the Facebook group The Hudson Valley in Pictures that will probably make you skin crawl. Take a look:. What makes the photo...
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Galentine’s Day Guide

As Shaina Twain would say, "Let's Go Girls!". February is approaching and we all know that that means, Valentine's Day. Growing up, we may have looked forward to this holiday a little bit more. From bags of candy to homemade festive cupcakes and personal Valentine's Day cards from classmates, it truly was a fun time.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Huge Retailer is Coming to Hudson in February… and They’re Hiring

Is this another sign that we're coming out of the worst COVID has thrown at us? Despite the massive increase in online shopping, it's encouraging to see businesses both large and small continuing to invest in the Hudson Valley. Come February, there will be good news for bargain hunters and jobseekers alike, because one of the largest clothing brands in the country is coming to Hudson, NY.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Newburgh Bakery Expands With Poughkeepsie Location at ‘The Academy’

It's official Poughkeepsie, The Newburgh Flour Shop is coming for you this spring with a new location set to open on Academy Street. Many are familiar with their original location which opened in August 2018 in downtown Newburgh. Offering fresh baked breads, baked goods and pastries (and yes, those delicious pretzels that you can get at Newburgh Brewing Company, too), the owners also operate the Liberty Street Bistro just down the road from the Newburgh Flour Shop.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Hudson Valley Towns With Big Restaurant Scenes

Some Hudson Valley towns have hidden gems within. From hiking trails, to unique boutiques and some of the best dining around, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a low-key night out or more towards restaurant hopping, the Hudson Valley has it all and in between.. Check out the...
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

How To Tell If It’s Safe to Walk on Frozen Ponds in the Hudson Valley

With all of the frigid cold weather we've had you may think it's safe to walk on any frozen pond you come across. That could actually be a deadly mistake. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, playing on the ice can have deadly consequences. Whether you're ice skating, fishing, snowmobiling, or playing hockey, you need to be sure that the ice won't give way underneath.
FISHING
Hudson Valley Post

Here’s Where to Get FREE COVID Test Kits in Dutchess County Today

If you are looking to secure some of the hard-to-find at-home COVID test kits and you live in Dutchess County here is where to get them. According to the Dutchess County Government's Facebook page residents of Dutchess County will be able to drive-thru and pick up FREE at-home COVID test kits for later use today (January 28th) at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds at 6626 Route 9, Rhinebeck.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
