Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced that the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management would offer KN95 and surgical grade masks for free at a number of public venues across the state. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Polis and the state division said that over 1.7 million of these masks were delivered to over 386 distribution points across the state.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO