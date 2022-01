Springfield, MA- American International College slugged through a hard non-conference schedule and start to the conference schedule this season. Their record stood at 3-9-1 after dropping a game at last year’s Atlantic Conference runner-up Canisius on November 27th. Starting on November 28th, when AIC beat the Golden Griffs, the Yellow Jackets have authored the longest winning streak in college hockey this season. AIC extended that streak to eleven games against Holy Cross on Thursday night.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO