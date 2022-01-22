Central Indiana school district asks parents to fill in as substitute teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A school district in Central Indiana has asked parents to work in the schools.

The Superintendent of the Hamilton Southeastern Schools outside of Indianapolis put out a video message to parents, asking them to become substitute teachers.

The district has been hit hard by COVID-19 and has needed about 150 subs per day over the past couple weeks and has only been able to fill half of the vacancies.

“They can work for one day. They can work for half a day,” said Assistant Superintendent Kim Lippe, who spoke to CBS 4 Indianapolis. “It’s a good way to get involved with the schools.”

Parents need to pass a background check, have at least college 30 credit hours and participate in some training.

“So if you have any concerns about subbing or what it is like, then that training, I think, will help ease your mind and give you that confidence to step into a classroom,” Lippe said.

Clint Wilson is a parent who answered the call, saying the experience was different than he expected.

“It’s far easier than I anticipated and far more rewarding than I anticipated as well,” Wilson said.

Subs in the district are paid $85 per day.