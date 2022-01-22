ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC books Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa again, set for April 23

By Nolan King
 6 days ago
A key matchup in the UFC women’s flyweight division is back on the books after a failed first attempt.

Maycee Barber will look to win her second straight fight when she battles Montana De La Rosa. The bout takes place April 23 at a location and venue to-be-announced.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

The two fighters were originally scheduled to meet Dec. 11 at UFC 269. However, De La Rosa withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Erin Blanchfield. Shortly thereafter, Barber withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Miranda Maverick.

In her most recent fight, Barber (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) snapped a two-fight losing skid in July when she defeated fellow rising star Miranda Maverick via split decision. The fight returned her to the win column after back-to-back unanimous decision defeats to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso.

De La Rosa has put forth mixed results recently. Over the span of her most recent three fights, De La Rosa has gone 1-1-1 with a loss against Viviane Araujo, a draw vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, and most recently, a TKO win over Ariane Lipski.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for April 23 includes:

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons
  • Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else
  • Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
  • Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

