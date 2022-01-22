ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Details: LSU Lady Tigers take on the Florida Gators

By Lamarr Fields
 6 days ago
The LSU women’s basketball team will take on the Flordia Gators in Florida on Sunday. It has been a week since the Lady Tigers have played a game; their last game was last Sunday, a win against Vanderbilt. LSU is 17-2, 6-0 in the SEC, and Florida is 14-5, 4-2 in the SEC.

LSU has won three in a row, and Flordia comes into the game with a four-game winning streak. The Tigers are averaging 77.2 points per game and are 15-1 when they put up more than 64 points. The Lady Tigers are also playing strong defense, giving up just 57.5 points per game and holding teams to 35.2% from the field. Florida scores 68.9 points per game and is 9-3 when they score over 58 points.

Players to watch

Khayla Pointer leads LSU in scoring and assists; she averages 18.1 points and 4.7 assists per game. Pointer has been good from behind the arc, shooting 45%. Alexis Morris is another crucial player for the Tigers, averaging 14.9 points; she is also good on the defensive end swiping 2.2 steals per game.

Kiara Smith is the go-to player for the Gators, with 13.3 points and 4.5 assists; Lavender Briggs adds 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for Florida. Jordyn Merritt is the Gator’s third double-digit scorer with 10.2 points per game.

Game details

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 23
  • Location: The Stephen O’Connell Center, Gainsville, Florida
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
  • TV: SEC Network+
  • Radio: LSU Radio Network
  • App: Watch ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

