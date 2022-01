SAINT PETER, Minn. – No. 6 Gustavus women’s hockey won its sixth consecutive game Tuesday night in a non-conference 5-0 victory over Bethel. The Gusties, who now have a NCAA Division III-leading 10 shutouts, improve to 13-2 overall, while the Royals drop to 5-6. Emily Olson (Jr., Delano) got the Gusties on the board at the 15:49 mark of the first period, assisted by Brooke Power (So., Lakeville). With just over a minute remaining in the frame, Gabby Slykas (Sr., Frankfort, Ill.) took a shot from the point which was redirected into the goal by Madigan Goldsworthy (Sr., Chaska). Power was credited with an assist along with Slykas and the Gusties led 2-0 at the first intermission.

2 DAYS AGO