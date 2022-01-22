ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dance legend David Morales gives us "Life" with new song

soultracks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(January 22, 2022) David Morales is a legend in the dance music world, having worked on literally hundreds of projects for artists ranging from Aretha Franklin to Michael Jackson to Whitney Houston. But...

www.soultracks.com

soultracks.com

R.I.P. "Heaven In The Afternoon" singer Lew Kirton

Born in the Carribbean, Kirton (then known as “Jiggs Kirton”) first came to the attention of music fans as the lead singer of The Invitations (replacing Herman Colefield), a popular soul group that also featured Gary Gant, Bill Morris and Robert Rivers. They had some moderate hits with “They Say The Girl’s Crazy” and “Look On The Good Side,” before Kirton moved over to TK Records for a solo career.
THEATER & DANCE
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Raveena’s New Song ‘Rush’ Is a Dance-Driven, Acid-Fueled Ode to Bollywood

While Raveena is known for gauzy R&B drawn out with her air-light voice, her new track “Rush” is an upbeat, dance-driven feast of colors that mashes multiple worlds together: The Technicolor ode to Bollywood, which tells the story of a Punjabi princess traveling through space, was inspired by Indian percussion and an acid trip Raveena took while checking out an Eastern sound installation at the Rubin Museum.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

First Listen: Pablo Ojeda is "Thankful" on funky single

(January 25, 2022) Pablo Ojeda is living proof that anyone, anywhere can be touched by funk. The bassist was born in Chile, and he moved to the United States as a child, growing up in Texas and then in Oregon. He picked up the bass in 1989, and immediately fell in love with funk music after hearing music from the likes of The Godfather of Soul, Stevie Wonder and Parliament. Those are pretty good teacher, and Ojeda proved to be an excellent student.
MUSIC
veermag.com

ESSAY: My Life in Nine Songs

Music…is not simply a distraction or a pastime, but a core element of our identity. – Daniel Levitin, The World in Six Songs. The other day, I pulled from one of my bookshelves a volume that I’ve revisited often over the last few years: Daniel Levitin’s The World in Six Songs, a marvelous study of the ways in which early music shaped human nature and facilitated the social bonding that was necessary for the development of civilization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
soultracks.com

First Listen: Sing breaks out on "I Need You"

(January 24, 2022) Music was always running in Mark Robertson’s blood, and he brought that lifelong passion to his studies at the Berklee College of Music. While at Berklee, the singer/songwriter who called himself SING-SING was called as the fourth member of the R&B and covers vocal band AHMIR, a group that blew up on YouTube with their stamp on top ten hits from Katie Perry to Rascal Flatts.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Jules Truly takes us to the "Top of the Hour"

(January 26, 2022) Bronx native Jules Truly is new to us, but she has been performing for most of her life. Beginning as a child singer with the Highbridge Voices Community Choir, through a role as Nala in the Broadway musical The Lion King, and ultimately placing as a finalist at the famed Apollo Theater’s Amateur Night in 2014, she has been a young artist on the rise.
MUSIC
openculture.com

A New Album of Goth-Folk Songs Inspired by the Life of Marie Curie

After several years of writing and performing songs influenced by such sources as authors Edward Gorey and Raymond Chandler, filmmaker Tim Burton, and murder ballads in the American folk tradition, Ellia Bisker and Jeffrey Morris, known collectively as Charming Disaster, began casting around for a single, existing narrative that could sustain an album’s worth of original tunes.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: David Morales - Life Is A Song

David Morales doesn’t seem to know how to stop. Originally getting his start in the 80’s, DJing at places like the Loft and Paradise Garage, plus starting a club night in Brooklyn, Morales has put out multiple albums, countless remixes and seminal house records since. Some of Morales’ era slowed down, not him. Now 59 years old, the Brooklyn native continues to release good music with a new album today Life Is A Song.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Enchantment's classic "Gloria" goes acapella

Formed in the late 60s at Detroit's Pershing High School, Enchantment became one of the most enjoyable but underrated groups of the late 70s and early 80s. Consisting of lead singer Emanuel "EJ" Johnson, Bobby Green, Mickey Clanton, Joe Thomas and Dave Banks, Enchantment was for many years a local favorite, playing gigs in the Detroit area while hoping to ultimately score a record contract.
DETROIT, MI
weddingchicks.com

22 First Dance Songs for 2022

Wedding planning in the new year? One of the most stressful parts can often be picking that perfect first song to cement you and your spouses’ new life together. While there is no wrong song for you and your love, if you are stuck or just curious as to what may be popular, look no further than the list of the latest and greatest tunes sure to leave not a dry eye in the place. The following songs are shoo-ins for weddings of all kinds this year!
THEATER & DANCE
2dopeboyz.com

Kanye West & The Game Reunite On New Song, “My Life Was Never Eazy”

Kanye West and The Game are back at it. If you follow The Game on socials, you’d know that he’s been in the lab with Hit-Boy working on his next album, Drillmatic. Over the last couple weeks, we’ve seen pictures of the West Coast rapper alongside the likes of Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, TDE’s Top Dawg, will.i.am, and countless others. And while that doesn’t confirm anyone’s involvement on the project, it at least offers a glimpse into the atmosphere within the recording process.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
INTERNET
soultracks.com

The Temptations celebrate 60th anniversary with brand new album

(January 28, 2022) They are the most iconic soul music group ever, and The Temptations are now belatedly celebrating their 60th anniversary (it was postposed by COVID) with the brand new album Temptations 60. Working with a myriad of producers, including Narada Michael Walden and Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams and company deliver a tasty 12 song collection that should please their longtime fans.
MUSIC
Vulture

Ye Eases Us Into His New Song ‘Eazy’

Donda 2: It’s likely far from done-da, but that’s never stopped Ye before! The rapper released new song “Eazy,” thought to be the first taste of the new project, a sequel to his imposing 2021 album Donda. The song features the Game, marking the rapper’s fifth collaboration with Ye (formerly Kanye West) and their first since 2015’s “Mula.” The song first turned heads January 14 thanks to some cover art that’s not so eazy to look at, which Ye posted to Instagram the day before. Shortly after, a lyric from the song taking aim at Pete Davidson began circulating: “God saved me from the crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” If you haven’t been keeping up, Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is currently reportedly dating Saturday Night Live star Davidson, in her first public relationship since her high-profile split from Ye. Not that he has much to be complaining about — Ye’s recently been spending quite a bit of time with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox himself. He raps in the new track that he’s having “the best divorce ever,” and notes that he bought the house next to Kardashian’s in order to stay near his kids. Even the mention of Davidson is immediately followed by Ye declaring, “And my new bitch bad / I know Illuminati mad.” Who said life wasn’t eazy again?
MUSIC
Praise 106.1

Multi Grammy Nominee, Dante Bowe Performs “Joyful” on The Tameron Hall Show

Platinum selling gospel artist Dante Bowe stops by “Tamron Hall” for the first time. From dealing with childhood trauma to homelessness, the Grammy-nominated singer opens up about his journey and difficulties he faced along the way. Five-time Grammy nominated artist, Dante Bowe, brought “Joy” to the Tamron Hall Show with an exclusive interview to discuss […]
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Fresh Finds Friday: Cordae collaborates with H.E.R on a love song; Lucius tells us dance through the rough times.

Happy Week 3, Bobcats. We celebrated MLK day Monday and enjoyed a whopping 8 inches of snow, while students rejoiced by sledding down Jeff Hill. All of which brings us another week of new music, which we could use to help power through the week. Luckily, we found some tunes to keep you energized during these long days and long nights.
THEATER & DANCE
zeldauniverse.net

Realm of Memories: The same song and dance

I’ve always had a fondness for when games reference other games, whether they be within the same series or not. I’ve seen it especially within the Legend of Zelda franchise, whether it be those Mario paintings in the courtyard of Ocarina of Time, or the numerous locations in Breath of the Wild named after iconic locations from the entire series. In the case of Twilight Princess, I enjoy it even more when those references also happen to be canon to the series.
THEATER & DANCE

