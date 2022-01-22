ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand to impose restrictions after Omicron community spread

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from...

q957.com

Daily Mail

New Zealand braces for TOILET PAPER shortages after Jacinda Ardern announced harsh new restrictions in response to NINE Omicron cases

New Zealand will face toilet paper shortages 'within a week', experts warned today, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to bring in harsh restrictions because of nine Omicron cases. Shoppers are already being met with empty supermarket shelves, as New Zealanders rushed out to get urgent supplies following the government's...
CORONAVIRUS
q957.com

S.Korea’s daily COVID count tops 8,000 for first time amid Omicron spread

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 8,000 for the first time on Tuesday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads rapidly despite the recent extension of strict social-distancing rules to slow infection. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 8,571 cases for Monday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Czech Republic reports record daily tally of 30,350 new COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic recorded 30,350 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest daily tally since pandemic started in the country of 10.7 million as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. The country is bracing for a surge in cases from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WebMD

Deaths Due to Omicron Higher Than From Delta

Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire

In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it. Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes. But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
POLITICS
CBS New York

New York Workers’ Compensation Board Offers Resources For COVID Long Haulers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new resources available to help New Yorkers dealing with the long-term impacts of COVID. It’s for people who believe they got the virus at work. The state’s workers’ compensation board is offering free webinars about workers’ rights and assistance filing compensation claims. You have two years from the date of becoming injured or ill to filed a workers’ compensation claim, so the deadline is approaching for people who got sick at the start of the pandemic. For more information, visit www.wcb.ny.gov/covid-19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

RSPB calls for emergency shooting ban during bird flu outbreak

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has called for a temporary ban on shooting in area badly hit by bird flu as the UK faces its worst ever outbreak. The group said there should be a halt in activity on the Solway, an estuary stretching from Cumbria up to Dumfries and Galloway. Bird flu has been detected at more than 70 premises in the UK over the past few months in the UK’s largest outbreak to date. This has topped the previous record of 26 set the year before, which a senior government official told The Independent...
ANIMALS
q957.com

Mandatory COVID shots could deepen German nurse shortage, say care companies

BERLIN (Reuters) – As Germany gears up to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory in the healthcare sector, the industry fears that resistance among some workers will exacerbate staffing shortages and leave many families reliant on carers in the lurch. Around 90% of medical staff in Germany are vaccinated, compared to...
INDUSTRY
q957.com

Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 89,888 cases on Jan. 25, health agency data showed on Wednesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
q957.com

Finland to speed up scaling back COVID restrictions

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland will begin gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions from February 1 instead of mid-February as initially planned, the government said late on Thursday. On January 18, Prime Minister Sanna Marin had said Finland would begin scaling back restrictions from mid-February but signs of stabilization in the infection...
WORLD
q957.com

Cathay Pacific to post narrower-than-expected 2021 annual loss

(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it expected to post a narrower-than-expected HK$5.6 billion ($719.05 million) to HK$6.1 billion annual loss for 2021 but cash burn was now rising due to stricter quarantine measures. The forecast loss compared with the average HK$10.2 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

93 potential graves found at Canada school site

An Indigenous community in Canada has identified nearly 100 "potential" graves at a residential school site, months after the discovery of hundreds of children's remains at former boarding schools rocked the country. The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) community said on Tuesday that a geophysical survey revealed "93 reflections" with characteristics "indicative of potential human burials" at the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school in British Columbia. Investigators "surveyed approximately 14 hectares of the broader 480-hectare site", which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Kamloops -- where the remains of 215 children were found in May. Since May, more than 1,000 anonymous graves have been found near former "Indian residential schools" run by religious groups, shedding light on a dark chapter in Canadian history and its policy of forced assimilation of First Nations people.
AMERICAS
q957.com

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir’s condition improving, to remain in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s former leader Mahathir Mohamad, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, is showing signs of improved health, but will remain in hospital to receive specialist care, his daughter said on Tuesday. The 96-year-old has an improved appetite and even made...
HEALTH
q957.com

Singapore, Pacific Alliance countries sign trade agreement

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Singapore has signed a free trade agreement with the Pacific Alliance – made up of Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile – those governments said on Wednesday, in a deal they said would facilitate trade and closer ties with Asia. The deal will aid cooperation...
MARKETS
The Daily Sun

Sheep or sheeps?

Hang out on the pier for more than a few minutes this time of year and you’ll probably see someone catch a disc-shaped silver-white fish with black stripes and strangely humanlike teeth. If you approach the angler and ask him what he’s just caught, he’ll probably say either “sheepshead” or “sheephead.”
FLORIDA STATE

