Updates regarding the Canadiens' roster

What was talked about following a 5-1 loss in St. Louis. "It was a different team. They were a better team for sure, wasn't even close. I just think a lot of it was on us, to be honest. Just some mistakes and goals at bad times and, yeah, just not our best tonight. But we've got to realize coming in here that, even thought we just beat them a couple days ago and beat Columbus (last night), we've got to stay pretty even keel. I think the problem with us is that we get too high and get too low. Finding that consistency is something we've got to work on and just be better and not do the mental mistakes that not only affect goals, but affect zone time. We didn't have much in their zone tonight. They played solid.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO