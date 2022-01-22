ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand to impose restrictions after Omicron community spread

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New Zealand braces for TOILET PAPER shortages after Jacinda Ardern announced harsh new restrictions in response to NINE Omicron cases

New Zealand will face toilet paper shortages 'within a week', experts warned today, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to bring in harsh restrictions because of nine Omicron cases. Shoppers are already being met with empty supermarket shelves, as New Zealanders rushed out to get urgent supplies following the government's...
CORONAVIRUS
mix929.com

COVID-19 cases at highest ever in Americas -regional health agency

BRASILIA (Reuters) -New cases of COVID-19 in the Americas in the past week have been the highest since the pandemic began in 2020 and the very contagious Omicron variant has clearly become the predominant strain, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. There were more than 8 million new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

Delhi lifts weekend curfew, reopens restaurants as India COVID cases drop

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital Delhi lifted a weekend curfew and allowed restaurants and marketplaces to reopen on Friday, following a sharp drop in new infections of COVID-19. Under new orders, however, the city will remain under night time curfew, and schools will be closed, Delhi’s lieutenant governor said. Restaurants, bars and cinemas will be allowed to operate with up to 50% capacity and the number of people at weddings will be restricted to 200.
RESTAURANTS
mix929.com

Bulgaria posts new record of 12,399 daily COVID infections

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria reported a record 12,399 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, with most of the cases caused by the more contagious Omicron variant. The European Union country, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, also recorded another...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#South Island#Community Spread#Covid#Reuters
mix929.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – With thousands of people locked down in tiny apartments, government quarantine centres filling up and many businesses shuttered, Hong Kong is scrambling to sustain a zero-COVID policy that has turned one of the world’s most densely packed cities into one of the most isolated. DEATHS AND...
WORLD
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
WebMD

Deaths Due to Omicron Higher Than From Delta

Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire

In the vast peatlands of Ontario’s James Bay Lowlands, a new region-wide approach to considering the potential impacts of northern mining development is dangerously close to sliding completely off the rails. And it may take Canada’s new “activist” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault with it. Mineral deposits in the Ring of Fire have long fuelled Ontario’s interest in opening up the region. Now, dreams of a new nickel mine are driving plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and leading Australian mining giant Wyloo to take over major mining stakes. But the proposed all-season roads and related infrastructure that...
POLITICS
CBS New York

New York Workers’ Compensation Board Offers Resources For COVID Long Haulers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new resources available to help New Yorkers dealing with the long-term impacts of COVID. It’s for people who believe they got the virus at work. The state’s workers’ compensation board is offering free webinars about workers’ rights and assistance filing compensation claims. You have two years from the date of becoming injured or ill to filed a workers’ compensation claim, so the deadline is approaching for people who got sick at the start of the pandemic. For more information, visit www.wcb.ny.gov/covid-19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

RSPB calls for emergency shooting ban during bird flu outbreak

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has called for a temporary ban on shooting in area badly hit by bird flu as the UK faces its worst ever outbreak. The group said there should be a halt in activity on the Solway, an estuary stretching from Cumbria up to Dumfries and Galloway. Bird flu has been detected at more than 70 premises in the UK over the past few months in the UK’s largest outbreak to date. This has topped the previous record of 26 set the year before, which a senior government official told The Independent...
ANIMALS
mix929.com

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. COVID reported on Australian aid vessel sailing to Tonga. About two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among the crew of an Australian warship expected to arrive in coronavirus-free Tonga on Wednesday to deliver humanitarian aid, Australian authorities said on Tuesday.
WORLD
The Independent

£11.7m funding for projects to restore bogs, rivers and rare mussels

Projects to restore lowland bogs, river, estuary and coastal habitat and rare freshwater pearl mussels are receiving a share of more than £11 million EU funding.The three schemes over the next five years in protected areas in the North East and Scottish Borders Cumbria and South Yorkshire are aimed at tackling the nature and climate crises, government conservation agency Natural England said.A project in north-east England and the Scottish borders will receive £5.8 million to improve the condition of more than 49,000 hectares (120,000 acres) of habitat and water quality in the River Tweed catchment and estuary and the...
PETS
AFP

93 potential graves found at Canada school site

An Indigenous community in Canada has identified nearly 100 "potential" graves at a residential school site, months after the discovery of hundreds of children's remains at former boarding schools rocked the country. The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) community said on Tuesday that a geophysical survey revealed "93 reflections" with characteristics "indicative of potential human burials" at the former St. Joseph's Mission residential school in British Columbia. Investigators "surveyed approximately 14 hectares of the broader 480-hectare site", which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Kamloops -- where the remains of 215 children were found in May. Since May, more than 1,000 anonymous graves have been found near former "Indian residential schools" run by religious groups, shedding light on a dark chapter in Canadian history and its policy of forced assimilation of First Nations people.
AMERICAS
mix929.com

China to ‘perfect’ legal rules against unfair competition

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will pick up the pace in “perfecting” legal rules against unfair competition among companies, an official of the top market watchdog said on Thursday. Appropriate “traffic lights” will be set up, with anti-trust rules focusing on areas such as the platform economy, technological...
ECONOMY
mix929.com

London is top global finance centre but lags in key areas, says study

LONDON (Reuters) – London remains the top global financial centre, according to a study from its own financial district, but is outgunned by New York and Singapore in access to talent, while Paris is adding competition from the European Union. The study from the City of London Corporation selected...
ECONOMY
mix929.com

What Olympics? Advertisers lay low ahead of Beijing Winter Games

(Reuters) – Just a week before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, U.S. television viewers can be forgiven for forgetting the date, or even that it is taking place in Beijing, China. Unlike any Games in recent memory, the nearly 20 official international and national Olympic...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy