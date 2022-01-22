ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270 Fight Results: Ngannou vs. Gane

By Editorial staff
mmanytt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 270 results for the Ngannou vs. Gane event and updates are all available at MMAnytt.com, we will update this article during the event. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will defend his...

www.mmanytt.com

The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
The Independent

Dillian Whyte responds to Tyson Fury ultimatum ahead of purse bids for world title fight

Dillian Whyte is adamant he just wants “to go to war” with Tyson Fury and not accept step aside money to pave the way for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the WBC champion and Oleksandr Usyk.The Briton is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt, but with no resolution in negotiations ahead of today’s deadline, purse bids are set to be called, opening up the potential for a third party to promote the fight.The heavyweight landscape has been further complicated by Anthony Joshua’s rematch clause with Usyk, even though he has refused to rule out accepting step aside money...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a warning to the UFC: “If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a warning to the UFC. Eagle Fighting Championship, which is owned by Nurmagomeodv, is set to have its first U.S. event on Friday. The card sees the likes of Rashad Evans, Tyrone Spong, Ray Borg, and other UFC veterans on the event. They have also signed the likes of Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee which Nurmagomedov says is only the beginning.
UFC
FanSided

Dana White tells ‘idiots’ why he didn’t put belt on Francis Ngannou

UFC president Dana White has been in the headlines following heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s first title defense at UFC 270 over Ciryl Gane. After surprising fans by utilizing his wrestling and successfully making the first defense of his heavyweight championship, Francis Ngannou‘s credit was short-lived, as the fight’s aftermath caught everybody’s attention.
UFC
mmanytt.com

The Rock Dwayne Johnson Explains – That’s Why There Was No MMA Career!

Actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once wanted to start a career in MMA. Now he shares the reason why it never happened!. Johnson signed with the wrestling organization WWE in 1996, after not being drafted by any NFL team. The dream of becoming an American football player never came true, but despite that, he became incredibly successful in just a few years.
NFL
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to learn fate as crucial deadline arrives

Oleksandr Usyk is certain to fight a British opponent next in 2022 - and a key deadline is fast-approaching which may finally determine whether it’s Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.A rematch between Joshua and Usyk has been on the cards since immediately after their fight last autumn, which saw the Ukrainian triumph and AJ trigger his rematch clause.Fury, meanwhile, dispensed with Deontay Wilder, with Dillian Whyte installed as his mandatory challenger.However, there have been constant suggestions that Joshua would accept an offer to step aside and allow WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO titles-holder Usyk to face...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury labels heavyweight rivals as ‘cowards’ as fight negotiations rumble on

Tyson Fury has taunted his heavyweight rivals by labelling them “cowards” as talks for his next fight rumble on.The WBC heavyweight world champion has grown frustrated in recent days after negotiations for either a mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte or an undisputed clash with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.Anthony Joshua has a rematch clause to face the Ukrainian, but the Briton has never refuted the potential to accept step aside money and wait to face the winner of Fury vs Usyk, though Whyte would also need to agree on compensation for this fight to materialise. And with little progress...
COMBAT SPORTS

