UFC 270 Fight Results: Ngannou vs. Gane

Dillian Whyte is adamant he just wants “to go to war” with Tyson Fury and not accept step aside money to pave the way for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the WBC champion and Oleksandr Usyk.The Briton is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt, but with no resolution in negotiations ahead of today’s deadline, purse bids are set to be called, opening up the potential for a third party to promote the fight.The heavyweight landscape has been further complicated by Anthony Joshua’s rematch clause with Usyk, even though he has refused to rule out accepting step aside money...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO