ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces Spurs again; Mbappe, Messi available

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Tc1R_0dt9rxM700
Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Chelsea at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

After earning back-to-back wins over Tottenham this month to reach the League Cup final, host Chelsea plays its London rival again in the Premier League in what appears a forlorn attempt to chase down leader Manchester City. Chelsea is in third place, 13 points behind City and without a league win in four games. Perhaps more significantly, Chelsea is only eight points ahead of Tottenham having played four more matches because of postponements due to COVID-19 cases. Second-place Liverpool is at Crystal Palace and is 12 points behind City, which drew 1-1 at Southampton on Saturday, having played two games fewer. Over a coronavirus outbreak among its squad, Burnley plays its first league game since Jan. 2 in a trip to Arsenal, while Leicester hosts Brighton.

SPAIN

Real Madrid can secure a six-point lead over second-place Sevilla when it hosts Elche in the Spanish league. Sevilla dropped points in a 2-2 home draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday. It will be Madrid’s second consecutive match against Elche after a 2-1 extra-time victory in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Elche will be without several players because of injuries and coronavirus infections. Eden Hazard could make his return to Madrid’s starting lineup after scoring the winner in the Copa match, while Gareth Bale may also get his chance after a long injury layoff. Barcelona visits relegation-threatened Alavés looking to get closer to the Champions League places. It sits seventh, 17 points behind Madrid, and is coming off elimination against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey and against Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

ITALY

Both AC Milan and Juventus have recent bad memories of San Siro ahead of their eagerly anticipated Serie A match at the iconic stadium. After a dispiriting loss to Spezia, second-place Milan can’t afford another poor result if it wants to keep the pressure on leader Inter Milan. Milan is five points behind Inter and only two points above third-place Napoli, which hosts bottom club Salernitana. Juventus would move fourth with a win. Roma and Fiorentina will want to keep their European hopes alive when they visit Empoli and Cagliari, respectively. Near the other end of the table, Spezia hosts Sampdoria. Also, Torino welcomes Sassuolo.

GERMANY

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich visits struggling Hertha Berlin and aims to restore its six-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund. Hertha hasn’t won any of its last three games and was knocked out of the German Cup by city rival Union Berlin on Wednesday. Another defeat would leave it just three points above the relegation zone. Hertha forward Stevan Jovetic could return against Bayern after more than five weeks out with a calf injury, while it’s unclear if defenders Jordan Torunarigha and Niklas Stark will recover from knocks in time to play. Leipzig hosts relegation-threatened Wolfsburg in the other game.

FRANCE

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are available for PSG’s home game against Reims in the French league. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he will include both players in his squad after they took part in collective training on Saturday. Messi has recovered from the COVID-19 infection that kept him away for about a month while Mbappe is fit again after suffering from a minor muscle problem. Pochettino said Mbappe could even start the match for the league leaders. The injured Neymar remains sidelined. Third-place Nice plays at Metz.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World Cup plans can help African migrants avoid ‘death in the sea’, Gianni Infantino claims

Fifa president Gianni Infantino controversially suggested on Wednesday that changes to football’s calendar might make Africans less likely to migrate to Europe and risk death in the Mediterranean Sea.The leader of football’s world governing body spoke in support of his organisation’s calendar reforms, which include plans for biennial World Cups, at the Assembly of the Council of Europe in StrasbourgHe said the proposals were vital to give the football world outside of Europe hope, adding: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more...
UEFA
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gianni Infantino’s remark on African migrants labelled ‘completely unacceptable’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s comments about African migrants have been described as “completely unacceptable” by Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett.Infantino controversially referenced migrants risking drowning in the Mediterranean during a speech to the Council of Europe on Wednesday, as he spoke about the global benefits of Fifa plans to reform the international calendar which include a proposal for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups.He said: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.“We need to give...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Matchday#Spurs#European#The Premier League#Tottenham#Burnley#Arsenal#Spanish#Sevilla#Elche#The Copa Del Rey#Athletic Bilbao#Ac Milan#Juventus#Serie A#Inter Milan
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Nantes faces Brest for spot in French Cup quarters

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Nantes hosts Brest for a place in the quarterfinals of the French Cup. It could be quite a close contest with the mid-table sides fairly evenly matched in the league and separated by just four points. Nantes is among France’s most storied clubs with eight league titles and three French Cups. The last cup success was in 2000, however, and Nantes has spent much of the past few seasons battling relegation. Things are more stable now under coach Antoine Kombouare, who played for the club as a rugged defender from 1983-90, and the side plays better attacking soccer than in previous years. Brest has never won the French Cup and only twice reached the quarterfinals.
UEFA
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Marseille faces Montpellier in French Cup last 16

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Four places are up for grabs for the quarterfinals of the French Cup and the pick of the games sees Montpellier going to face 10-time winner Marseille at Stade Velodrome. Marseille has not won the trophy since 1989 and lost in four finals since, while four-time finalist Montpellier has won it twice but not since 1990. Top-tier Reims is hosting second-tier Bastia and no visiting fans from the Corsican side are allowed in the stadium or in the city center, after clashes with police in 2016 led to one Bastia supporter losing sight in his left eye. Elsewhere second-tier leader Toulouse is the heavy favorite to beat fourth-tier Versailles at home and Nancy faces second-division rival Amiens.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

737K+
Followers
381K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy