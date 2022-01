TRON is currently testing support which is almost a year old. The coin broke out from a bullish parallel channel in late December 2021. TRON Token Price is currently trading at a crucial long-term support zone. The token was earlier trading in an upward trending parallel channel. The coin broke the support zone of the channel to fall to its current level. The volumes for the coin have been very low over the last few months. The support zone of the coin lies at $ 0.049. This support zone has been tested multiple times over the last year and has proved to be a crucial and strong price action zone for the token. The Stochastic chart indicates that the coin is underbought with the Stochastic value below the 20 mark.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO