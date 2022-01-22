Texas special agent dies in ‘horrific vehicle accident’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas special agent died hours after a “tragic accident” during tactical operations in Maverick County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The department said DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass while working alongside the US Border Patrol BORTAC.

Salas was transported to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center Local EMS and later airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. Sadly, Special Agent Salas passed away Saturday morning with his family by his side, DPS said.

In a tweet , Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Saddened to hear that Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make.”

According to a press release, Special Agent Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before he was promoted to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

