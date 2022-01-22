ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas special agent dies in ‘horrific vehicle accident’

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMD89_0dt9r2ZJ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas special agent died hours after a “tragic accident” during tactical operations in Maverick County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The department said DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass while working alongside the US Border Patrol BORTAC.

‘This is a shame’: Polk school bus driver charged for damaging bus 4 times, deputies say

Salas was transported to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center Local EMS and later airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. Sadly, Special Agent Salas passed away Saturday morning with his family by his side, DPS said.

In a tweet , Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Saddened to hear that Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make.”

According to a press release, Special Agent Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before he was promoted to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Special#West Texas#Dps Special#Polk#University Hospital#Special Agent Salas#The Texas Highway Patrol#A Special Agent#Marine Corps#News Channel 8#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Tampa Bay election officials suspect gambling petition fraud, fake addresses filed with Florida Department of State

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections was the first to sound the alarm about petition fraud in the push to expand gambling in Florida. Now more Tampa Bay area election supervisors are reporting a flood of invalid petitions. That means, some people are breaking the rules, trying to manipulate the petition process. 8 On Your Side wants to know what's being done to stop it.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy