Crypto Whales Buy BTC As Non-Exchange BTC Supply Climbs ATH

By Ritika Sharma
themarketperiodical.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaying adamant, Crypto Whales are buying BTC despite the Bitcoin(or BTC) price going sideways this week. A market analytics firm, Santiment informs that 8.91 million more BTC are sitting in non-exchange wallets. According to the firm, Bitcoin’s total off-exchange amount is at ATH that is approximately 17 million...

