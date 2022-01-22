Crypto Whales Buy BTC As Non-Exchange BTC Supply Climbs ATH

As short-term holders of BTC complain of significant losses, Nayib Bukele is adding 410 more BTC to the country’s holdings, which now total over $70M. The crypto market cap has seen a dip of over 12% in the last 24 hours, and El Salvador has bought more bitcoin. The Central American country has bought 410 BTC worth about $15M to add to its growing reserve. There is no official government statistic on how much bitcoin it owns, but estimates put it at around 1,801 BTC. Before making bitcoin legal tender in 2021, the government added 200 BTC to its reserves, making the total owned 400 BTC. The U.S. dollar is also legal tender. In September 2021, President Nayib Bukele bought 150 BTC, in Oct. 2021, 420 BTC, in Nov. 2021, 100 BTC, and 22 BTC on Dec. 21, 2021. The government issued $30 worth of BTC in a Chivo wallet to 4 million citizens, whom Bukele claimed were active users on Jan. 19, 2022.

