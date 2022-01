The Golden State Warriors have had a miserable 2022 on the road, and that clearly didn’t sit well with the team. Two days after avenging an ugly road loss to Dallas, the Warriors took revenge on an even uglier road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, defeating them 124-115. In a welcome departure from their recent outside shooting woes, the Warriors hit 21 three-pointers on just 36 attempts, with that scoring coming from, well, everyone.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO