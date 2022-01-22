ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Big Ten RB waived from Tampa Bay Buccaneers day before NFL Playoff game

By Jon Cooper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news for Tampa Bay — Leonard Fournette is back for the Playoff game against the Rams; however, the bad news is that Le’Veon Bell was waived to make room...

