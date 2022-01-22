ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl: 'Got the right guys to the line'

By Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Pearl was insistent all week that his players get to the foul line more often. Message received. The No. 2 Tigers shot 29 free throws, including 23 in the second half, as they pulled away from No. 12 Kentucky in Auburn Arena for an 80-71 victory...

