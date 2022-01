After touring for the first time in over 20 years in 2019, Jawbox have announced another headlining tour in 2022. Starting in March, the group will be playing headlining dates in select cities in the U.S., as well as opening a few nights of Jawbreaker’s upcoming Dear You anniversary tour. Three of those shows—their dates in New York City—will focus on their individual albums, with one night of songs from Grippe and Novelty, one night of songs from For Your Own Special Sweetheart, and one night of songs from their self-titled album. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO