311 Announces Spring Tour 2022

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article311 returns to the road in 2022 with a 20-date Spring Tour, spanning March 6th to April 6th. (Full tour schedule below, support acts to be announced). The Spring Tour includes the 12th biennial 311 Day featuring two extended performances in Las Vegas, as well as an appearance at the Tampa...

go955.com

Bob Dylan sells entire recorded-music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment; announces US spring tour

Sony Music Entertainment announced today that it’s acquired Bob Dylan‘s entire recorded-music catalog, as well as the rights to various future releases. The 80-year-old folk-rock legend’s longtime label notes that the agreement, which was reached in July 2021, is a major expansion of its 60-year relationship with the influential singer/songwriter.
Nevada State
themusicuniverse.com

Shenandoah announces 35th Anniversary Tour

Legendary country group Shenandoah is hitting the tour trail to commemorate 35 years since its inception. The first 35 dates have been announced for the GRAMMY Award-winning group’s national 35th Anniversary Tour. The tour includes stops an April 30th stop at Stagecoach in Indio, CA, June 4th at Billy...
gratefulweb.com

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Continue 2022 “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour”

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD tonight (January 26) continue their 2022 “Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour,” performing multiple shows across the country and dynamically underlining their trademark “Rock and Soul” classics. As part of this year’s itinerary, the legendary rock & roll powerhouse will be the “special guests” of KID ROCK for an array shows including April 16 at Van Andel Arena in Michigan, the state where both artists hail from.
gratefulweb.com

Colin Hay Announces New Album, Ringo Starr Plays Drums On Title Track Out Now

Colin Hay is excited to announce that his upcoming album Now And The Evermore will be released on March 18, 2022 via Lazy Eye/Compass Records. Along with the announcement, Hay shared the album’s title track from the album, featuring a guest appearance from Ringo Starr who played drums on the track.
Tim Mahoney
gratefulweb.com

Keb’ Mo’ Releases New Album 'Good To Be' - Watch the Video for “Good To Be (Home Again)”

On Friday, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ released his new full-length Good To Be via Rounder Records. The album release was accompanied by the official video for the single “Good to Be (Home Again),” which made its broadcast premiere on CMT Music, CMT.com, and ViacomCBS Times Square billboards. The clip was filmed in Mo’s hometown of Compton, California, and features the famed Compton Cowboys. Last week Keb’ Mo’ performed “Good To Be (Home Again)” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Punknews.org

Generacion Suicida and Dark Thoughts to tour in Spring

Generacion Suicida and Dark Thoughts are going on tour. Both bands link up for a few dates in March and then again for a string of dates in May. Marissa Paternoster of Screaming females and Radioactivity open some of the dates, which you can see below. Dark Thoughts released Must Be Nice in 2020. Paternoster released Peace Meter in 2021.
audioinkradio.com

Rage Against the Machine Postpone 2022 Spring Tour

Rage Against the Machine are shifting their much-anticipated 2022 reunion tour dates. Another day, and another round of tour postponements. It seems that as soon as one band announces a 2022, another band postpones their 2022 dates, as the pandemic rages on. On the subject of “raging,” Rage Against the...
gratefulweb.com

Goose add second Radio City Music Hall show due to overwhelming demand

Due to overwhelming demand, Connecticut rock band Goose announce an additional performance in New York City at one of the most iconic venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall. On Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, the band will take the stage at the legendary 6,000 seat theatre for a pair of milestone three-set performances, both nights including one acoustic set and two electric sets. The two concerts are another quantum leap for the dynamic quintet, currently in the midst of a 25-date nationwide winter tour.
undertheradarmag.com

The Decemberists Announce Summer Tour Dates

The Decemberists have announced tour dates for summer 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday (January 28) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below. Frontman Colin Meloy states in a press release: “We’re wiping away the accumulated grime from windows and...
Noisecreep

Yngwie Malmsteen Books Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

Neoclassical shred guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen will head back out on tour in the spring of this year with 19 new dates on the books in the United States. Malmsteen, who released his 21st full length, Parabellum, in 2021, had to postpone a handful of tour dates in December after receiving doctor's orders to "take a few days of rest" for an unspecified condition. The statement concerning the postponements also clarified the reason was not Covid-related.
gratefulweb.com

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs return with new album External Combustion

External Combustion, the new album from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, is set for release on March 4 via BMG. Recorded last summer, the record is Mike Campbell’s second as a band leader, following up Campbell & The Dirty Knobs’ 2020 critically acclaimed debut album, Wreckless Abandon. Fans can pre-order External Combustion HERE.
Colorado Springs Independent

Arena-size tours make a comeback in the Springs

I remember a time growing up when I would see big concerts at The World Arena and City Auditorium. Maybe times have changed a little bit, but it seems as if those kinds of shows just don’t come to Colorado Springs that frequently anymore. If you haven’t noticed, over the past few years, the town has grown into an actual city, and though we don’t like what the influx of people has done to housing prices and rental costs, there are some benefits that come with the growing pains. It seems as if bigger, arena-sized tours are starting to make a stop here again! The Broadmoor World Arena recently announced two maximum metal bangers. On April 12, thrash with metal masters Megadeth, along with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. Tickets also just went on sale for The Knotfest Roadshow featuring the masked menaces of Slipknot, along with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.
gratefulweb.com

THE DIP’S NEW ALBUM STICKING WITH IT OUT MARCH 4

Sticking With It, the anticipated new album from Seattle-based seven-piece band The Dip, will be released March 4 via Dualtone Records—the band’s first record in partnership with the label (pre-order here). Ahead of the release, “When You Lose Someone,” is debuting today. Watch a special animated video for the song HERE.
mxdwn.com

Bleachers Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee And Charly Bliss

The alternative rock band, Bleachers, has announced some exciting news. They will be going on a 2022 Tour, where they will be promoting their latest album, Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night. The tour kicks off in Boston, Massachusetts on March 24. It wraps up in Cooperstown, New York on July 29. Notable venues include The Forum in Los Angeles, Bonaroo in Nashville, BottleRock in Napa Valley and other fun locations.
American Songwriter

Thao (of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down) Announces Spring North American Tour

Thao (of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down) announced her upcoming spring North American Tour. The 25-date trek begins on March 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, making stops in Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Atlanta before wrapping in San Francisco on May 7. Joining Thao (aka Thao Nguyen) on the road will be Black Belt Eagle Scout, Becca Mancari, Quinn Christopherson, and Why Bonnie on various dates.
