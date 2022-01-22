311 Announces Spring Tour 2022

I remember a time growing up when I would see big concerts at The World Arena and City Auditorium. Maybe times have changed a little bit, but it seems as if those kinds of shows just don’t come to Colorado Springs that frequently anymore. If you haven’t noticed, over the past few years, the town has grown into an actual city, and though we don’t like what the influx of people has done to housing prices and rental costs, there are some benefits that come with the growing pains. It seems as if bigger, arena-sized tours are starting to make a stop here again! The Broadmoor World Arena recently announced two maximum metal bangers. On April 12, thrash with metal masters Megadeth, along with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. Tickets also just went on sale for The Knotfest Roadshow featuring the masked menaces of Slipknot, along with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO